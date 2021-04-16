Vandalised Banksy Mural on UK Prison Wall Gets a 'Peachy' Makeover With Local Artist's Restoration

The mural that was the handiwork of UK street artist Banksy that had appeared on a wall of the Reading Prison in London and was later vandalised soon after has been restored by another street artist, reports said. The artwork was that of a prisoner during mid-escape, dangling on a rope made out of bedcovers tied to a typewriter, possibly resembling Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, who was famously housed in the former prison. However, the wall art was soon sprayed over and the words ‘Team Robbo’ sprayed on the lower side of the mural, covering the typewriter. The late street artist King Robbo had a long standing feud spanning across the 1990s and early 2000s with Banksy.

Street artist ‘Peachy’ recently repainted the typewriter to make it look like Banksy’s work again, reports said.

A similar looking mural of the typewriter as depicted in the original art had also appeared a few days ago on Reading Bridge overnight between March 17 and 18. However, the typewriter mural was also defaced as the space above it was painted with a graffiti that said ‘Team Robbo’. It was then covered up with the image of the boy next to the slogan ‘cherish, love, hope’ and ‘Peachy’ had confirmed they are the artist behind the wall art.

The UK prison which has been abandoned since 2013 has seen a steady campaign aiming to turn the derelict prison into a arts centre rather than turning it over for housing property. Like all of his previous artworks, the Reading mural had also drawn fans and passers by in large numbers to click photos as the painted upon wall as the backdrop. Many of them even came to click photos when the mural was defaced.

A temporary fence has been erected around Banksy’s Reading Prison mural.

Banksy and Robbo’s rivalry had started back in 2009 when one of Robbo’s last surviving wall art pieces at the Regent’s Canal in Camden was painted over by Banksy, which the former had created in 1985. However after Robbo suffered a major accident and was left comatose in 2011, Banksy had painted over the Camden mural in black and white, replicating Robbo’s piece as a mark of tribute to him. Robbo passed away from his injuries in 2014.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here