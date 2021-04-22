Locals Didn't Want Historical Landmark Demolished, Now it's World's ‘Most Beautiful’ McDonald’s

A historical landmark structure has been restored as America’s “most beautiful” McDonald’s in Long Island’s Nassau County, US.

In the’80s, McDonald’s had originally bought the Georgian-style Denton House with a plan to demolish it and build one of its signature restaurants in its place. But, as the local community fought against the move, it was restored by the company and designated as a historical landmark in 1988 instead.

According to the Mirror , it was bought for $1 million as the ruined building had been neglected for years but the move was met with overwhelming disapproval from locals fighting to save one of the oldest structures standing in the arealocated in New Hyde Park in Long Island’s Nassau County. As per historians, it was originally built as a farmhouse in 1795 and was home to Joseph Denton, a descendent of one of the founders of the town of Hempsteadand his family.In 1860, the house was renovated to a Georgian style mansion, reports Gothamist , but later, it was transformed into different restaurants, most recently one named ‘Dallas Rib’ before McDonald’s bought it in 1986.The ancient house was in ruins and damaged so the company wanted to tear it down and build a standard restaurant. But due to community outcry and battle to save the house, it was saved, persuading McDonald’s to restore it.A multimillion-dollar restoration plan was agreed upon and in 1991 with an agreement to protect neighbours from noise and smell.The world’s 12,000th McDonald’s was opened in a wholly restored building, the only one in the US, reports Insider.

The exterior of the building features a balcony, grand entrance, shutters on windows aimed to match it to 1920s pictures of the mansion, still hanging on the walls. It was built around the house’s original features, making it ‘the most beautiful’ McDonald’s in the US.

McDonald’s is written in black above the main door of the house, along the busy stretch of Jericho Turnpike.

McDonald’s New York regional vice president told Insider that when they had bought the building, it was a “disaster, a real eyesore” with pigeons all over but they had to “gut the building, take it down to the rafters.”

