Locals Go Bananas Over Mango-shaped Egg Ahead of Ugadi in AP's Pithapuram

Andhra Pradesh: We do not easily believe some strange incidents and may get shocked only when we feel or witness them. Though it was not predicted by the “Brahmam Garu” famous for his “Kaala-Gnana” which informs a wide variety of strange happenings and things to be perplexed at, the people may see and get shocked to see things in around their places. Come Ugadi festival in the summer we await the arrival of mangoes, and the beginning of the season for a new year for Telugu people. As we have been accustomed to seeing eggs in white or brown colour, looks in different varieties of shapes like oval, round, small and big sizes. However, an egg found at the Pithapuram area in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh state is seen resembling a beloved fruit.

At Madhapuram Street in Pithapuram in the district, a grocery shop owner Sathi Babu was shocked to see an egg in the shape of a mango. Yep. Making sure that he wasn’t dreaming, he went ahead and compared an egg alongside a mango. Later on, Sathi Babu got clarity that the egg in the mango shape was, in fact, an egg. It only resembled the shape of the fruit, after all. As the news went viral on social media and some television channels people flocked to his kirana shop only to get shocked.

Understandably, the grocery shop owner was surprised and confused as to whether it was an egg or a mango.

The people thought that the hen which laid the eggs might be denoting that the people were awaiting the Ugadi festival wherein they begin eating Mangoes. The egg laid perhaps reminds the people of the famous Ugadi Festival is the beginning of Telugu New Year.

Of course, the people celebrate the Ugadi festival by indulging in tasty foods and also the famous ”Pachhada” a liquid mix of six tastes including sweet, hot, vinegar, bitterness, and so on.

