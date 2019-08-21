Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Locals Freak Out After 'Terrifying' Hand Appears Over Art Gallery in New Zealand

The 400kg artwork was made using polystyrene and resin and was installed atop the City Gallery in Wellington on Monday by a helicopter.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Locals Freak Out After 'Terrifying' Hand Appears Over Art Gallery in New Zealand
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Inhabitants of New Zealand's Wellington woke up to the scary sight of a terrifying hand gazing at them from atop an art gallery with many being unsure of how they actually felt about it.

The artwork, titled 'Quasi' which has been named after the popular character from Victor Hugo's 1931 iconic book 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame', Quasimodo, was originally made in 2016 and was designed by Melbourne-based artist Ronnie van Hout, revealed an Indian Express report.

Notably, the 16-feet tall sculpture of the hand with a face was flown in from the South Island and has since its installation left many feeling weary.

The original home of Quasi was Christchurch, New Zealand following the devastating earthquake of 2011 and is on loan to Wellington, where it will remain perched on the Wellington City Gallery for the next three to four years, according to BBC News.

According to a report by The Guardian, the giant outdoor installation was made using scans of the artist’s own body parts with van Hout describing the piece as a “partial self-portrait.”

Needless to say, the artwork has received a wide range of response from social media with many calling it 'nightmarish' or 'hideous'. However, there were those who thought it was funny as well.

Here's what they wrote:

The 400kg artwork was made using polystyrene and resin and was installed atop the City Gallery in Wellington on Monday by a helicopter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram