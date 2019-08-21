Locals Freak Out After 'Terrifying' Hand Appears Over Art Gallery in New Zealand

Inhabitants of New Zealand's Wellington woke up to the scary sight of a terrifying hand gazing at them from atop an art gallery with many being unsure of how they actually felt about it.

The artwork, titled 'Quasi' which has been named after the popular character from Victor Hugo's 1931 iconic book 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame', Quasimodo, was originally made in 2016 and was designed by Melbourne-based artist Ronnie van Hout, revealed an Indian Express report.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No—Quasi has landed! This morning, Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi was installed on our roof. Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell. pic.twitter.com/9MaHc9gB71 — CityGalleryWgtn (@CityGalleryWgtn) August 18, 2019

Notably, the 16-feet tall sculpture of the hand with a face was flown in from the South Island and has since its installation left many feeling weary.

The original home of Quasi was Christchurch, New Zealand following the devastating earthquake of 2011 and is on loan to Wellington, where it will remain perched on the Wellington City Gallery for the next three to four years, according to BBC News.

According to a report by The Guardian, the giant outdoor installation was made using scans of the artist’s own body parts with van Hout describing the piece as a “partial self-portrait.”

Needless to say, the artwork has received a wide range of response from social media with many calling it 'nightmarish' or 'hideous'. However, there were those who thought it was funny as well.

Here's what they wrote:

Holy crap! Trump has invaded New Zealand!!! — Adrian Pottery (@AdrianFrappe) August 19, 2019

Nothin makes me smile more than imagining all these Wellington people looking at that big hand and thinking "no, I will not smile, that is not where a face goes, this is the art capitol, only WOW not big hand" — Hamish Parkinson (@HungryPeachBoy) August 20, 2019

Is that meant to stay there? If so, for how long?Also, how high were the people who decided to put that there? — The Funny List (@TheFunnyList) August 19, 2019

Looks kinda creepy. — Rachel Maria (@rachel_maria65) August 20, 2019

How did this make it through the planning committee?!? It’s so obvious. pic.twitter.com/DBv5BRJoRc — Varawin (@VarawinAshford) August 20, 2019

Wellington losing its collective mind about that sculpture is very weird for Christchurch folks right now. Ominous hand-people lurking atop buildings had soon become the "new normal" for us. pic.twitter.com/vt1kt7VFUk — Dr. Curiosity All the conferences, too busy ☹ (@DrCuriosity) August 20, 2019

I think this is great! Art is meant to challenge and not necessarily be loved by everyone. Unique is good. — Dianna Clapperton (@dmclapperton) August 20, 2019

The 400kg artwork was made using polystyrene and resin and was installed atop the City Gallery in Wellington on Monday by a helicopter.

