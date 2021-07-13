Locals Rescue Giant Python Coiled Up Inside Irrigation Water Tank in Himachal Village

With temperature hitting 40 degree celsius in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh last week, wild creatures were compelled to seek some relief from the heat. In search of hydration, a giant python snuck out of its habitat in the region’s forests and took a dip in the water tank at an irrigation field in Jhamber village. In a video shared by Punjab Kesari on Facebook, the giant python can be seen fully submerged into the water tank as panicked locals watch from afar and a few animal rescuers try to plan its rescue.

The snake is seen in a meditative state as it received some respite from the scorching heat in the region. The three-minute twenty eight second-video posted on Facebook shows how the team of rescuers planning and executing the rescue to get the snake out of the water tank. The snake was seen resting its head against the wall inside the water tank.

With the help of a noose tied around a stick, one man is seen moving toward the snake while a woman is seen assisting him with another metal rod that had a hook-shaped ending. The woman is seen gently bobbing the head of the snake so that it moves away from the boundary of the water tank, and the noose could be slipped in around its throat. Once the noose was placed securely around the python’s neck, the team tried to pull it out of the tank.

At this moment, there is a commotion around the water tank as onlookers rushed away from the scene and the rescuers used their strength to pull out the python. Once the python fully emerges out of the water tank, another member comes in with a jute sack. After struggling for a while, the team of rescuers finally manage to capture the python in the sack. The snake was reportedly released into the forest.

The video shared on Facebook has been viewed over 1.9 million times since it was shared.

