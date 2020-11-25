Locals Stumble Upon Ancient Wall-like Structures in Bihar's Chandan River, ASI Steps in

Chhath puja celebrations for the villagers of Amarpur block of Banka district were seemingly heightened after the discovery of some ancient structures and remains of settlements under the Chandan river.

A few locals from the Bhadaria village, who were attempting to create a ghat on the river bank for the Chhath puja rituals initially came across the structures, made of bricks, reported Hindustan Times.

Local authorities of Banka were soon informed of the incident who passed on the information to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from the Patna office. Experts have revealed that the structures seem to be the remains of some very ancient settlements which were later buried after the river water submerged the settlements.

They also hoped to start further excavations and research into the findings soon so that they can provide more insight into the findings to determine their actual origins, apart from a detailed knowledge of the history and background of Banka district.

Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, SDO (sub-divisional officer), Banka reportedly said that as the ancient Vikramshila University is also close to the Amarpur block in Banka and the Bhadaria village, the idea that the struc5tures might be from that age is not entirely impossible. The locals, who have been aptly intrigued about the findings, also reportedly feel the structures might have some links to Buddhism. Chaudhary himself also visited the river spot after the structures were discovered.

The Patna branch of the Archaeological Survey of India is expected to undertake appropriate research of the findings.

ASI's superintending archaeologist HS Naik also reportedly told HT that they will soon be dispatching a team of researchers to the site. The locals described the findings primarily constituting of a long wall and cell-like structures in the river. Further excavations will only be able to determine the actual age and more details on the remains found.

Locals have said that the remains were spread over a big portion in the Chandan river and they discovered those while they were trying to build a ghat during the puja and set about removing sand layers.

