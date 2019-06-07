Loch Ness, Big Foot and Yetis Don’t Exist, Says Expert Who Studied 'Legendary Beasts' for 20 Years
On being asked if the other big monsters exist out there, Dr Naish added that while they do not exist in the 'scientific sense', they are "concepts and ideas that are embedded in our psyche."
Dr Darren Naish, from the University of Southampton, who has been studying legendary beasts for the last two decades, has admitted defeat in his search for Nessie and concluded that the famed monster does not exist.
According to Naish, given that digital cameras are in every mobile phone now, someone must have had shot the monster, if it really existed.
He added that other urban myths such as Bigfoot and Yetis too were unlikely to exist.
According to a story published in Daily Mail, Dr Naish, while speaking at the Cheltenham Science Festival, pointed out that the only pictures of the sea monster are 'terribly low-resolution little blobs' taken from a distance and that they are not 'real creatures that are out there to photograph'.
Incidentally, London surgeon Robert Wilson took the most famous photo of Nessie in 1934, which was later debunked as being a fake.
Despite resurgence in images of Nessie using modern technology, experts firmly opine that there is just not enough evidence to substantiate their authenticity.
Speaking at the festival, Dr Naish revealed that while 2018 was particularly good for Nessie sightings, with four to five images cropping up, all of them were 'random blobs on the water,' and thus cannot be validated.
Notably, the legend of the Loch Ness monster has existed since 565AD, when Irish monk St Columba witnessed locals burying a man who had apparently been savaged by a creature in the loch.
