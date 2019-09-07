Take the pledge to vote

Loch Ness Monster May Just Be a Large Eel, Find Scientists In New DNA Study

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur.

News18.com

September 7, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Image credits: Getty Images.
The stuff of lore, the Loch Ness Monster may just be a giant feel, find scientists after a recent DNA test.

Neil Gemmell, the scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel, reports the Associated Press. The scientist from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

In a news conference in Scotland he said that the idea of Loch Ness Monster being a giant eel is at least plausible.

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur.

The aim of the research was not to find Nessie, but to improve knowledge of what plants and animals live in Loch Ness.

Juvenile eels, known as elvers, arrive in Scottish rivers and lochs after migrating more than 3,100 miles (5,000 km) from the Sargasso Sea near the Bahamas, where the animals spawn and lay eggs, reports the BBC.

"People love a mystery, we've used science to add another chapter to Loch Ness' mystique," said Gemmell.

The fabled Loch Mess monster has existed for a long, long time. Originating in Scotland, it is a myth that is old, and as enduring. It has inspired books, TV shows, films and even a tourism industry. The legend of the Loch Ness, however, has spread far beyond Scotland to many parts of the world.

The research could be a step towards debunking the lore.

