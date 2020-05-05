Lock 'Err'?: Mumbai Police Has a Stern Message For All Those Who Believe 'Boys will be Boys'

After headlines and details surfaced about a group of schoolboys in a conversation on a social media group where they appeared to detail sexual assault of teenage girls, Mumbai Police put out a strong message against such activity. The group which was called "Bois Locker Room" has seen strict legal action taken against them too.
Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police, in their inimitable manner and tweeted, “Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung”
There is absolutely "no room for disrespecting women," Mumbai Police said.
Their post accompanied a grey plate that reads, "Boys lock 'err'? No room for disrespecting women."
Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung pic.twitter.com/sJx7nFOy4P— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020
Along expected lines Mumbai Police's witty post had the internet floored and churning out praises in a jiffy.
Gotta love @MumbaiPolice on Social media ❣️— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) May 4, 2020
Thank you Mumbai police. Had a 2 hours argument with a guy here on Twitter where he was saying sharing whatsapp conversation is a breach of privacy & defending the boys. I hope he reads ur tweet & message. Yes, stopping before it happens is d best medicine. Massive appreciation.— Mona Sharma (@MonaSharmapr) May 4, 2020
Respect Aamchi Mumbai Police Lay Bhaari— कbiर🇮🇳 (@Mumbaichaamulga) May 4, 2020
Mumbai Police 💙— gopsav (@gopika_vinod) May 4, 2020
Well done 👍— Nicola (@cloudnikki) May 4, 2020
The Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police on May 4 over the matter while the Delhi Police has been asked to file a report by May 8 on the action taken against the perpetrators.
"DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls," DCW said in a post on Twitter.
Breaking -— Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020
DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt