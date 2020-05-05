BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Lock 'Err'?: Mumbai Police Has a Stern Message For All Those Who Believe 'Boys will be Boys'

(Image: Mumbai Police)

(Image: Mumbai Police)

Along expected lines Mumbai Police's witty post had the internet floored and churning out praises in a jiffy.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
After headlines and details surfaced about a group of schoolboys in a conversation on a social media group where they appeared to detail sexual assault of teenage girls, Mumbai Police put out a strong message against such activity. The group which was called "Bois Locker Room" has seen strict legal action taken against them too.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police, in their inimitable manner and tweeted, “Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung”

There is absolutely "no room for disrespecting women," Mumbai Police said.

Their post accompanied a grey plate that reads, "Boys lock 'err'? No room for disrespecting women."

Along expected lines Mumbai Police's witty post had the internet floored and churning out praises in a jiffy.

The Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police on May 4 over the matter while the Delhi Police has been asked to file a report by May 8 on the action taken against the perpetrators.

"DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls," DCW said in a post on Twitter.

