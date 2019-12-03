'Lock Men Up After 7 PM, Not Women': Video of Protester Goes Viral After Hyderabad Gang Rape

The brutal rape and murder of a twenty six year old woman in Telangana has left the nation at a loss of words. Keeping aside the fact that the whole country seems to be fiercely divided on what the next course of action should be, no one really wants to address the unnerving reality that no matter what we do, women in India are simply not safe.

Every gruesome rape case is followed by a flurry of statements and recommendations - while in some cases the cops issue notifications to women about how to stay safe, lawmakers and politicians claim that women should not be allowed to do night shifts or work late into the evening. Because of course, the logical thing to do after every incident of bestiality is lock the women up.

But that hasn't really helped either, right? An elderly woman, frustrated and exasperated with the overall nonchalance of the authorities to the plight of women in the country feels that it would be more fruitful to lock up the men after dark.

In a video that has gone viral now, a woman who was presumably taking part in one of the marches organised after the Hyderbad gang rape came to light, can be seen bashing the claim that women should stop stepping out of the house. Instead, she says that it would be wiser to ask men to return home by 7pm; that way, women could be safer while travelling alone at night. The woman, whose identity is unknown, can be seen holding a placard

While we do not condone locking anyone up, her statement reflects the frustration and helplessness of women around the country. She raises another valid point when she says that women shouldn't have to depend on the male members of her family for her safety.

"I don't want a policeman or my brother or any other man to safeguard me. Since the cause of the problem is you, YOU stay behind at home" - these were her exact words.

This is the voice of the women of India."I don't want man to sareguard me. I want to say, 'you are the cause of the problem. You stay behind. Let the world be free.'" How long can we continue ignoring her? pic.twitter.com/o0rGlq9QbS — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) December 1, 2019

This comes almost a week after the charred body of the veterinarian doctor was discovered, hours after being raped and murdered by four men near a toll plaza in Telangana.

