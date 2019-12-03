Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Lock Men Up After 7 PM, Not Women': Video of Protester Goes Viral After Hyderabad Gang Rape

"I don't want a policeman or my brother or any other man to safeguard me. Since the cause of the problem is you, YOU stay behind at home".

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Lock Men Up After 7 PM, Not Women': Video of Protester Goes Viral After Hyderabad Gang Rape
"I don't want a policeman or my brother or any other man to safeguard me. Since the cause of the problem is you, YOU stay behind at home".

The brutal rape and murder of a twenty six year old woman in Telangana has left the nation at a loss of words. Keeping aside the fact that the whole country seems to be fiercely divided on what the next course of action should be, no one really wants to address the unnerving reality that no matter what we do, women in India are simply not safe.

Every gruesome rape case is followed by a flurry of statements and recommendations - while in some cases the cops issue notifications to women about how to stay safe, lawmakers and politicians claim that women should not be allowed to do night shifts or work late into the evening. Because of course, the logical thing to do after every incident of bestiality is lock the women up.

But that hasn't really helped either, right? An elderly woman, frustrated and exasperated with the overall nonchalance of the authorities to the plight of women in the country feels that it would be more fruitful to lock up the men after dark.

In a video that has gone viral now, a woman who was presumably taking part in one of the marches organised after the Hyderbad gang rape came to light, can be seen bashing the claim that women should stop stepping out of the house. Instead, she says that it would be wiser to ask men to return home by 7pm; that way, women could be safer while travelling alone at night. The woman, whose identity is unknown, can be seen holding a placard

While we do not condone locking anyone up, her statement reflects the frustration and helplessness of women around the country. She raises another valid point when she says that women shouldn't have to depend on the male members of her family for her safety.

"I don't want a policeman or my brother or any other man to safeguard me. Since the cause of the problem is you, YOU stay behind at home" - these were her exact words.

This comes almost a week after the charred body of the veterinarian doctor was discovered, hours after being raped and murdered by four men near a toll plaza in Telangana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram