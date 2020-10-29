'Lockdown 2' Memes Flood Indian Twitter After France, Germany Impose Coronavirus Restrictions

#Lockdown2 has been the top trend on Indian Twitter all through Thursday. But why? This comes as a surprise for unsuspecting Indians for the government has not issued any order of a nationwide lockdown like the one in March in the initial phases of the pandemic.

Several European countries have returned to lockdown and have imposed emergency measures in the last one week owing to an uncontrolled spike in coronavirus cases. For instance, Spain declared a second state of alarm on Sunday as the coronavirus situation in the country rapidly deteriorated during the second wave of the pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown on Wednesday, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter.

Under the new French measures which come into force on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

As European countries enter lockdown again, "Lockdown 2" began trending in India with several speculating that similar measures may be implemented in the country.

However, the government has issued no such order. More importantly, India is currently in the process of "unlocking" the country.

The Unlock 5 guidelines announced in September to reopen schools, colleges and commercial establishments have been extended to November 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday amid a dip in daily Covid-19 cases and a welcome rise in recovery rates.