2-MIN READ

Lockdown 4.0: Indians Decode Through Memes How Lockdowns Have 'Evolved'

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Memes on Twitter show a comparison of the first lockdown, vs how people feel now, with Day 55 beginning May 18.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
As India's fourth phrase of lockdown kicks in from May 18, several Indians feel like they've already had enough.

Even though a certain number of relaxations has been allowed in the fourth-phase of lockdown, Indians who have been staying at home to curb spread of the highly infectious new novel coronavirus, are resorting to memes to show how the lockdown has 'evolved' through the times.

The Centre on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks and issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed for the next phase between May 18 and May 31.

The new phase comes with considerable set of relaxations outside containment zones as the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has permitted barber shops, salons and shopping complexes to open, and allowed interstate movement of passenger cars and buses.

Flights services and metro train services, however, will continue to remain prohibited despite demands to reopen. The night curfew will also stay in effect, which means that all non-essential travel will remain prohibited between 7pm and 7am.


Memes on Twitter show a comparison of the first lockdown, vs how people feel now, with Day 55 beginning May 18.







See the full list of what is allowed in the fourth phase of lockdown, here.

