1-MIN READ

Lockdown 4.0? Twitter Flooded with Memes as PM Modi Set to Address Nation at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8pm as well.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
India on Tuesday today crossed the 70,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll jumped to 2,293 with 87 fatalities in 24 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8pm as well.

On Tuesday, the country takes the first steps towards normalising public activity with the Indian Railways resuming passenger services on restricted routes. However, Indians have just one question: Will the lockdown be extended?

The stringent lockdown restrictions have been in place since March 22 when PM Modi announced the Janta Curfew. Since then, the lockdown has been extended twice. The third phase of the lockdown is expected to last till May 17, after which reports suggest that commercial flights may also be allowed to resume between green zones.

States, as of now, have been divided into red, orange and green zones and it can be expected that restrictions will continue in the containment zones. As news of PM Modi's address today broke, netizens started trending #Lockdown4.



