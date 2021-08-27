CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tusker Comes Dangerously Close To Moving Train. Loco Pilot's Next Move is Endearing
2-MIN READ

Tusker Comes Dangerously Close To Moving Train. Loco Pilot's Next Move is Endearing

Kanchan Kanya Express Special Train was passing through the tracks with forests on both sides when suddenly he noticed an elephant standing beside. (Image: Twitter/DRM APDJ @drm_apdj)

He was driving the train – Kanchan Kanya Express Special - through the tracks with forests on both sides when suddenly he noticed an elephant standing beside.

There is hope left in this world after all, and the Internet keeps on reinstating the fact. The world keeps breaking the spirit of animals and animal lovers every day with the troubling videos and news of how they are murdered, poached, torn off from their natural habitat, separated from their natal mothers and so much more. But, once in a while, a good Samaritan does a random act of kindness, a good deed to protect an animal and it makes the world smile again. Every time someone saves an animal, it becomes a little better place to live.

A railway driver, D Dorai, did exactly that. He was driving the train – Kanchan Kanya Express Special - through the tracks with forests on both sides when suddenly he noticed an elephant standing beside. He, without a second thought, pulled the emergency brakes to save the animal from being run over. After that, he patiently waited for the animal to get back into the forest, before he started the engine again. The whole action was captured on video by his assistant driver P Kumar. On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of Alipurduar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway shared the video and gave us a glimpse of the kind of empaths that exist in the world. Watch the video here:

Within minutes, the video was liked, shared and retweeted a lot of times. People soon gate-crashed the post to drop appreciative comments for the driver who’s immediate action saved the life of an animal. One user wrote that this video is a pure example of an act of compassion – something that all Railway staffs should learn from. Another user who hails from the same area spoke of the kind of accidents that take place there, which claims the life of elephants. But with these kind of actions, the lives can be saved. Several users appreciated the sense of responsibility of the driver.

Till now, the video has racked up more than 360 likes and 58 retweets on the microblogging platform. The numbers are ever increasing.

first published:August 27, 2021, 19:32 IST