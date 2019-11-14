Locust Biryani? Pakistan Minister Cooks Up Bizarre Method to Deal with Insect Infestation in Karachi

Recently, in what can only be described as a nightmare, a swarm of locusts invaded Pakistan's Karachi as part of a migration process which resulted in widespread panic and fear across the city. However, the Sindh Minister of Agriculture, Ismail Rahu, seems to have a way out.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the Minister can be seen telling citizens of Karachi that they can just cook biryani with the locusts and eat them. Say what?

As per a report by Dawn, the Minister was addressing a media briefing on the issue where he said that citizens needn't fear as they can easily combat insect manifestation by cooking biryani and karwahi with the bugs. The video was shared by Pakistani journalist, Naila Inayat.

As locusts attack Karachi, minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu tells people to eat tiddi biryani. Simple. pic.twitter.com/DEnYXdrdvH — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 12, 2019

He also further added that his Ministry had been closely monitoring the situation and that they almost had it under control. He also assured his people that the crisis would end soon. This comes even as thousands of Karachi residents flooded social media with videos of swarming locusts:

In my balcony in #karachi. Massive swarms of locusts! pic.twitter.com/Cp0NeGai1o — Ayesha Mysorewala (@ayeshamysore) November 11, 2019

Rabies Aur dengue kay baad ub locusts Karachi phonch Gaye pic.twitter.com/xa6yOMIq87 — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 11, 2019

Some even cracked jokes:

They are halal. They have proteins. They have minerals. They can be fried, roasted, smoked and dried. Karachiites have always prided themselves on the taste and variety of their cuisine. Here is another opportunity to trump Lahoris. Bring out the woks and the frying pans #locusts https://t.co/2965cF6lq4 — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) November 11, 2019

Interesting times! #Karachi night life after the sudden arrival of #Locusts! Try it, as it costs nothing except a newfound skill to catch and cook - forgetting the skyrocketed price of #Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/Tvnk3RfwwX — Sikandar Ali Hullio (@HullioSikandar) November 11, 2019

Hence, the next time bugs invade your home, you know what to do.

