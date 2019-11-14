Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Locust Biryani? Pakistan Minister Cooks Up Bizarre Method to Deal with Insect Infestation in Karachi

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the Minister can be seen telling citizens of Karachi that they can just cook biryani with the locusts and eat them.

News18.com

November 14, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Locust Biryani? Pakistan Minister Cooks Up Bizarre Method to Deal with Insect Infestation in Karachi
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the Minister can be seen telling citizens of Karachi that they can just cook biryani with the locusts and eat them.

Recently, in what can only be described as a nightmare, a swarm of locusts invaded Pakistan's Karachi as part of a migration process which resulted in widespread panic and fear across the city. However, the Sindh Minister of Agriculture, Ismail Rahu, seems to have a way out.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the Minister can be seen telling citizens of Karachi that they can just cook biryani with the locusts and eat them. Say what?

As per a report by Dawn, the Minister was addressing a media briefing on the issue where he said that citizens needn't fear as they can easily combat insect manifestation by cooking biryani and karwahi with the bugs. The video was shared by Pakistani journalist, Naila Inayat.

He also further added that his Ministry had been closely monitoring the situation and that they almost had it under control. He also assured his people that the crisis would end soon. This comes even as thousands of Karachi residents flooded social media with videos of swarming locusts:

Some even cracked jokes:

Hence, the next time bugs invade your home, you know what to do.

