BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Locust Fry? Internet is Swarming with Old 'Tidde' Recipes as Pests Attack Crops

Video grab.

Video grab.

On the flip side, people have come up with innovative way of minimising the damage.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 12:05 AM IST
Share this:

For the past couple of days, locust invasion has become a serious concern for major part of northern India. A risk of loss looms large over country's crop output.

Stepping up efforts to control the spread of the crop-damaging locust swarms, the Union Agriculture Ministry said 15 sprayers will be procured from the UK in a fortnight and plans are afoot to deploy drones and helicopters for the aerial spray of pesticides.

Previously social media went abuzz with people coming up with various ways of trying to keep the locusts at bay, including a DJ system can blasting music to minimize the potential damage by the insects in Uttar Pradesh.


On the flip side, people have come up with another innovative way of minimising the damage. 'When life gives you locusts, fry them' seems to be the rallying call.

With authorities increasingly growing distressed over tackling the situation, netizens took to social media to share old and new videos of locust recipes.







Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading