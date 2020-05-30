Locust Fry? Internet is Swarming with Old 'Tidde' Recipes as Pests Attack Crops

For the past couple of days, locust invasion has become a serious concern for major part of northern India. A risk of loss looms large over country's crop output.

Stepping up efforts to control the spread of the crop-damaging locust swarms, the Union Agriculture Ministry said 15 sprayers will be procured from the UK in a fortnight and plans are afoot to deploy drones and helicopters for the aerial spray of pesticides.

Previously social media went abuzz with people coming up with various ways of trying to keep the locusts at bay, including a DJ system can blasting music to minimize the potential damage by the insects in Uttar Pradesh.



On the flip side, people have come up with another innovative way of minimising the damage. 'When life gives you locusts, fry them' seems to be the rallying call.

With authorities increasingly growing distressed over tackling the situation, netizens took to social media to share old and new videos of locust recipes.





