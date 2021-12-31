Logan Paul Destroyed 15 Nintendo Game Boys in Resin and Twitter Schooled Him

Logan Paul loves being at the center of controversies. He has been severely reprimanded for insensitivity and lack of ethics in his videos. Now, the popular social media star is back with another video, and Twitter users are not happy about it. Logan can be seen immersing 15 pieces of Nintendo gaming consoles in epoxy resin. Before we could overcome the horror of this act, he covered them with more resin. He then puts all the game boys in a metal pokemon frame. Logan uploaded the video on his Twitter account with the caption, “First epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop”.

first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 pic.twitter.com/oEtsxJcwyx— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 26, 2021

He posted another tweet writing in the caption that the table also lights up and changes the color.

the table also lights up & changes color pic.twitter.com/ylJ7uJMT4P— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 28, 2021

The American vlogger may have found it amusing, but netizens, especially Nintendo fans, don’t seem to share the same point of view. A user criticised him saying that he could have used all custom shells and button replacements without any electronics in them. According to the user, destroying the hardware is wrong at many levels.

Fucking hell.You could've only used all-custom shells & button replacements without any electronics in them and done that…But destroying the hardware is just wrong on SO many freaking levels.I mean the chance of some surviving it isn't 0%, but it isn't close to 100% either. — Jace Cear (@JaceCear) December 26, 2021

Another user lambasted the vlogger saying that he could have used the games as Christmas gifts.

I get it’s your money. And I respect you for taking the time to learn this, but I think giving these away as gifts or something, especially around Christmas, could’ve made some peoples days.— MangoGingerbread (@bread_mango) December 27, 2021

The amount of rage and anger people have felt can be gauged from this tweet. According to the user, those 15 game boys were his childhood desires. He found the vlogger’s act disrespectful to those 15 pieces of gaming history.

It is not plastic, at least for me that is 15 childhood desires, 15 small pieces of gaming history meant to be played not displayed, 15 previous owner's stories… Turning it unusable is disrespecful to its original point of existence, frivolizing just the outer shell— Distropia (@Oshelete) December 29, 2021

One user expressed that Logan could have used non-functioning game boys for his tabletop. He said that now when game boys are not being produced anymore, what was the need to ruin them.

Fucking hell dude… You coulda used non-working gameboys and not ruined all of these! They are no longer being produced, why ruin them?! Use models that can't be repaired but visually look fine, there are tons! What could've been an awesome project just.. hurts to look at now…— Aiden Stone (@Corgionwheels) December 28, 2021

However, some people took an easy-going attitude. This person was not at all bothered by the act. He wrote that why are people getting mad at plastic. According to him, the games are of prime importance and they have been digitally preserved.

Why people get mad for plastic? The games are the important thing and they are digitally preserved— ChronoRevers (@ChronoRevers) December 29, 2021

What do you have to say about this act by Logan Paul?

