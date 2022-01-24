Logan Paul Had a Brutal Snub For Guy Who Tried to Offer Him an NFT

YouTuber Logan Paul reunited with his former boxing match rival and British YouTuber KSI this time to promote a drink. Last week the two YouTubers were spotted promoting a drink that they recently launched at a Walmart store in the US. Paul and KSI first fought in 2018, which ended in a draw, they then went for a rematch in 2019 during which KSI was declared the winner, reported Lad Bible. Their third collaboration sees them coming together to promote a drink. The latest YouTube video on Paul’s channel shows how the duo promoted the product at Walmart store in their unique way. Paul and KSI dressed up as salesmen at Walmart and went around the store trying to convince customers to invest in their drink. The duo was unable to convince people to buy their drink initially. However, later Paul and KSI set up a free drink stall where they gave sample drinks to potential customers. Several visitors came up to their stall and praised the drink for its unique flavour.

While they were selling the drinks, one man walked up to Paul and offered, “Let me put you onto a NFT (non-fungible tokens) real quick.” Responding to the offer Paul said, “No, leave.” As KSI burst out laughing, Paul added “Get out of here.” Following KSI’s reaction Paul also breaks into a bout of laughter. Realising that he may have been too harsh on the young man who came up to him, Paul said, “Poor kid, poor kid.”

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Paul tweeted, “don’t talk to me about NFTs.”

don’t talk to me about NFTs pic.twitter.com/moOiVYuwWd— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 22, 2022

Paul was recently called out by social media star Hasbulla Magomedo. In a recent video shared on January 16, Hasbulla challenged Paul for a fight over his pricey NFTs. The 19-year-old 3 foot 3" tall social media influencer, shared a video where he challenged Paul, who owns a coveted collection of NFTs for an MMA fight. Responding to Hasbulla’s tweet, Paul dissed the Dagestan influencer with a video from Anchorman where Jack Black’s character throws off Will Ferrell’s dog into the river.

Have you watched Paul's latest YouTube video yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.