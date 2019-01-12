GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

Logan Paul Receives Social Media Backlash For Saying He is 'Going Gay' For a Month

While discussing his plans for the upcoming months, Paul said, 'we're gonna attempt to go gay for just one month.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Logan Paul Receives Social Media Backlash For Saying He is 'Going Gay' For a Month
Image credits: Impaulsive Podcast / YouTube
Loading...
New year, same Logan Paul.

Social media influencer and YouTube star Logan Paul has sparked another controversy, this time over his New Year's resolution.

The YouTuber, who kicked off a global controversy when he filmed a corpse in Japan's suicide forest, has now upset his fans and netizens while discussing his goals for the upcoming months.

In a recent episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Paul, along with co-host Mike Majlak and social-media influencer Brother Nature, made plans for the first three months of 2019.

"So our New Year's resolution.. we're vegan now, and we're sober?" Paul complained.

"Just for the month," Majlak responded.

"January is sober vegan January, February is.." Paul continued. "Fatal February! "We're gonna go opposite. So day one, steaks, big bottles of Tito's and sh*t, just wilin' out," Majlak joked in response.

And for the next month, Paul said, "What is it, male-only March? "We're gonna attempt to go gay for just one month."

"For one month, and then swing.. and then go back," Majlak quipped.



The podcast, which was posted on Wednesday, was called out for being insensitive in nature and soon prompted angry responses on Twitter.











































After facing backlash, Paul took to Twitter and wrote, "very poor choice of words... my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week?"




And faced more... backlash.

"It’s not the “choice of words” you used, it’s your beyond insensitivity to the subject. Do you understand anything about our community and the “choice” you think we have to be who we are? Promoting your podcast and having an LGBTQ+ organization coming on it isn’t an apology," responded one miffed user.

"Translated: “Poor choice of words, want to come on my podcast next week so I can make money off of my poor decision?” wrote another.

"Wooow plugging your podcast while poorly trying to apologize"

But not all were surprised with his podcast.

Last year, around the same time, Logan Paul drew severe criticism from all corners when he posted a video that showed him and his friends laughing about an actual corpse they filmed, hanging from a tree in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

YouTube had reacted strongly to the controversy and said in an open letter that suicide was not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. The video behemoth also promptly removed the popular American vlogger from its Google Preferred platform while putting their future projects with him on hold.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram