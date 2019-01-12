Logan Paul Receives Social Media Backlash For Saying He is 'Going Gay' For a Month

Being gay isn’t a choice, being gay isn’t a phase, being gay shouldn’t be used for a trend and subscribers. Grow up Logan Paul. pic.twitter.com/peCFmpBSpe — Skai Jackson ♡ (@skaijackson) January 11, 2019

Perhaps for the month of March instead of baiting the gay community you can use your massive platform as a voice for those LGBT+ who have no voice and resort to suicide and self-harm. Just a suggestion @LoganPaul — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) January 11, 2019

In 26 states, your employer can fire you for being LGBTQ.



LGBTQ children are as much as 7x more likely than their cisgender, heterosexual peers to die by suicide.



Nearly a third of LGBTQ children report being bullied on school grounds.



Cool prank, Logan Paul. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 11, 2019

new year, same logan paul — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) January 12, 2019

me calling mike pence after logan paul tries to hit me up on grindr pic.twitter.com/JycfYnGNMy — STAN RICO NASTY (@kalebbmue) January 11, 2019

Logan Paul literally showed a dead body to thousands of people like are y’all honestly surprised pic.twitter.com/Azb2893oVz — Nicki Minaj of House Targaryen✦ (@daenerysminaj) January 12, 2019

logan paul arriving at a pride parade pic.twitter.com/FTUmlvTIpi — jack, (@manchasxavin) January 11, 2019

Logan Paul really said he was going to “go gay” for a month as part of his New Years resolution..... girl how tf does this man still have any type of career? I- — EMMY (@emmymhartman) January 11, 2019

Normally I don’t comment on social media events, but I just don’t understand why anybody/companies would support, pay, or endorse Logan Paul.

This is a classic example of an adult child who needs his privileges taken away till he learns a lesson.

Nobody is perfect, but come on!!! — Kendall Schmidt (@HeffronDrive) January 12, 2019

instead of going gay logan paul should go Extinct — jungwoo’s ♡ (@lunawoos) January 12, 2019

Logan Paul: im going to go gay for a month!

Gays: pic.twitter.com/Yldx6TQC33 — CJCorrigan (@CasCorrigan) January 12, 2019

Logan Paul saying he’s gonna go gay for a month meanwhile there’s kids killing themselves because they can’t handle being bullied for a sexuality they can’t control, fuck this guy — New Year, Same Emo Meme (@ThyArtIsMemes) January 12, 2019

Logan Paul is the human representation of tiktok — lol (@PyrocynicalTV) January 12, 2019

very poor choice of words... my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week? https://t.co/Ki8RKgMJOO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 12, 2019

New year, same Logan Paul.Social media influencer and YouTube star Logan Paul has sparked another controversy, this time over his New Year's resolution.The YouTuber, who kicked off a global controversy when he filmed a corpse in Japan's suicide forest, has now upset his fans and netizens while discussing his goals for the upcoming months.In a recent episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Paul, along with co-host Mike Majlak and social-media influencer Brother Nature, made plans for the first three months of 2019."So our New Year's resolution.. we're vegan now, and we're sober?" Paul complained."Just for the month," Majlak responded."January is sober vegan January, February is.." Paul continued. "Fatal February! "We're gonna go opposite. So day one, steaks, big bottles of Tito's and sh*t, just wilin' out," Majlak joked in response.And for the next month, Paul said, "What is it, male-only March? "We're gonna attempt to go gay for just one month.""For one month, and then swing.. and then go back," Majlak quipped.The podcast, which was posted on Wednesday, was called out for being insensitive in nature and soon prompted angry responses on Twitter.After facing backlash, Paul took to Twitter and wrote, "very poor choice of words... my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week?"And faced more... backlash."It’s not the “choice of words” you used, it’s your beyond insensitivity to the subject. Do you understand anything about our community and the “choice” you think we have to be who we are? Promoting your podcast and having an LGBTQ+ organization coming on it isn’t an apology," responded one miffed user."Translated: “Poor choice of words, want to come on my podcast next week so I can make money off of my poor decision?” wrote another."Wooow plugging your podcast while poorly trying to apologize"But not all were surprised with his podcast.Last year, around the same time, Logan Paul drew severe criticism from all corners when he posted a video that showed him and his friends laughing about an actual corpse they filmed, hanging from a tree in Japan’s “suicide forest.”YouTube had reacted strongly to the controversy and said in an open letter that suicide was not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. The video behemoth also promptly removed the popular American vlogger from its Google Preferred platform while putting their future projects with him on hold.