Logan Paul Reveals Why He Stopped Posting Videos on YouTube

American YouTuber and social media influencer Logan Paul recently gave an explanation for why he is no longer uploading videos on YouTube. Paul’s 23 million YouTube fans last saw a video from him in June of this year, when he uploaded a series of films hyping his boxing battle with Floyd Mayweather. However, Logan has remained relevant despite this, owing to his podcast Impaulsive and his brother Jake Paul’s excellent boxing career. He still uses Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter to update his fans, as well as a premium subscription service called the ‘Maverick Club,’ which is administered by Subify. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paul stated that YouTube’s constantly shifting restrictions crushed his desire to create videos.

“Demonetisation, being blacklisted, being shadow-banned, it’s really demotivating," Paul explained.

“When you are yourself, the platform that you’re on, because of the advertisers, because of public sentiment, whatever it is, no longer wants to support you.”

Paul’s interest in creating YouTube videos diminished after his eight-round fight with Floyd Mayweather. In the midst of preparing for the historic pay-per-view event, he had all but given up on posting content. Since their decision to go professional as boxers, Logan and his brother Jake have taken a significant step back from their respective social media careers.

RELATED STORIES Jake Paul and Khamzat Chimaev Trade Heated Barbs on Twitter

Both the Paul brothers began their careers as YouTubers, amassing tens of millions of followers during their heydays from 2016 to 2018, before gradually shifting their attention to fighting. Logan has fought twice, losing a split decision against KSI in 2019 and no one was named the victor of the Mayweather exhibition.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Jake has a 5-0 record with four finishes, including a nasty stoppage of Tyron Woodley earlier this month in a rematch. They’ve established themselves as two of the most contentious personalities in the worlds of social media and boxing, and they don’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.