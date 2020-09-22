Logic, What's That? Indian Actress Tripping into Suitcase and Getting Trapped Inside is Peak Television

Logic and Indian daily soaps do not quite go hand in hand. Besides being an everlasting source of internet memes and entertainment, certain melodramatic scenes will often leave you scratching your heads. Remember Gopi Bahu washing a laptop?

After 'Rasode mein kaun tha' drama, another scene from 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' aired on Colors TV is here to crack you up.

The scene features protagonist Ridhima Vansh, played by Helly Shah, who is walking as she appears to be bothered by something. All of a sudden, she trips over an open suitcase and bangs her head against the wall. After taking the blow to their head, she falls into the same suitcase in the posture that has her fit inside it perfectly.

Things only get wilder when the suitcase magically zips itself and Ridhima seems to be trapped inside it.

A man is then seen carrying the closed suitcase and then flinging it into a swimming pool. Meanwhile, another man, Vansh Raisinghania played by Rrahul Sudhir, is looking for trapped Ridhima and slides by the poolside to see the bag sinking along with the drowning woman. Okay, then.

If it's hard for you to visualise the absurdity (understandably), a Twitter user did the honours for you. Along with the bizarre clip, the user (@panku_) wrote: Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers!

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020

The clip went viral with netizens almost left speechless and many seeking ways to "unsee" it. Needless to say, many became curious to learn what happened next.

Can you please post the outcome? I am afraid I won't be able to sleep now till I know what happens next. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 21, 2020

ARE YOU SERIOUS — Shikha Pandey (@shikhapandey33) September 21, 2020

@spratti__ bet you can't get this level of thrillers on Netflix. — Rohit Rawat (@garhwalinauna) September 21, 2020

This is....no words. I’m dumbstruck. I have no words — Whyshallee (@Whyshalleee) September 21, 2020

Final Destination Indian style ‍♀️‍♀️ — ً (@col_hindsight) September 21, 2020

to add some drama to these soaps and serials, a young music producer recently added few peppy harmonium beats to some dialogues on autotune, turning them into the lyrics of a viral rap song.

Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from Star Plus' former show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and converted it into a hilarious music video, that flooded social media for days on end.

The 'Rasode mein kaun tha' clip featured the show's famous character Kokilaben, scolding her daughters-in-law Rashi and Gopi Bahu due to some kitchen mishap.