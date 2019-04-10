English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha 2019 Candidate from UP Dressed as Groom and Rode Horseback to File Nomination
'Mai rajniti ka damad hun (I am son-in-law of politics),' was his prompt reply when asked about the attire and procession.
Shahjahanpur candidate came to file his nomination papers in a groom's attire and riding on a horse | Image Credit: PTI
Loading...
Shahjahanpur: He wore a sherwani, donned a turban typical of a bridegroom and rode a horse surrounded by people dancing to a popular Bollywood tune being played by a band.
What appeared to be a marriage procession, surprised people when they found out that he was Sanyukt Vikas Party's Lok Sabha nominee Vaidh Raj Kishan, on his way to file his nomination.
"Mai rajniti ka damad hun (I am son-in-law of politics)," was his prompt reply when asked about the attire and procession.
"Today is my marriage anniversary that is why I have become bridegroom. I have come here to file nomination as ''damad'' of politics," he added.
But the "barat" (procession) was stopped by police at Sadar Bazar area and Kishan had to dismount the horse to reach the collectorate and file his nomination.
However, this was not the first gimmick by Mr Kishan. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections he had arrived to file his nomination on an '"arthi" (bier).
What appeared to be a marriage procession, surprised people when they found out that he was Sanyukt Vikas Party's Lok Sabha nominee Vaidh Raj Kishan, on his way to file his nomination.
"Mai rajniti ka damad hun (I am son-in-law of politics)," was his prompt reply when asked about the attire and procession.
"Today is my marriage anniversary that is why I have become bridegroom. I have come here to file nomination as ''damad'' of politics," he added.
But the "barat" (procession) was stopped by police at Sadar Bazar area and Kishan had to dismount the horse to reach the collectorate and file his nomination.
However, this was not the first gimmick by Mr Kishan. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections he had arrived to file his nomination on an '"arthi" (bier).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Unveils eZS All-Electric SUV Ahead of India Launch This Year
- Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Ease into Round 2, Manu-Sumeeth Out
- IPL 2019 | Delhi Capitals to Hold Trials in Kolkata to Replace Injured Players
- Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Steals Some Winks at The Airport After Win Over KKR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results