Kashmiri Man in Bandipora Breaks into Dance Outside Polling Booth, Video Goes Viral
At 11 am, the voter-turnout Bandipora, part of Baramullah constituency, was 12.6 percent. Overall, 24.66 percent voter turnout was recorded across the two constituencies - Jammu and Baramullah - that went to the polls in J&K on Thursday.
Source: Twitter/News18Kashmir
In a start to one the biggest democratic electoral exercises in the world, 91 constituencies in 18 states went to polls on Thursday.
With hordes of people coming out of their homes and making their way to polling booths to cast their democratic right to vote and participate in the country's future, polling days are always interesting and packed with entertainment and action.
Since the opening of the booths, many such hilarious instances have happened already. And now, a video from Kashmir is warming hearts on social media.
In the video, a prospective voter standing in queue with others outside a polling booth in Bandipora, broke into a lively dance in full public view outside the booth.
The short 40-second video features a man wearing a sleevless, dark sweater and dancing happily, with a smile on his face, as onlookers - other prospective voters standing in queue - cheered, laughed and made videos.
The video has been going viral on social media. One Twitter user commented, "Lovely....Celebration of the biggest festival of the country started".
Voters in Baramullah Lok Sabha constituency, which consists of seven Assembly segments, have braved tensions and tight security arrangements to come out in substantial numbers to vote. At 11 am, the voter-turnout Bandipora, which is part oft his constituency, was 12.6 percent. Overall, 24.66 percent voter turnout was recorded across the two constituencies - Jammu and Baramullah - that went to the polls in J&K on Thursday, despite heightened tensions and tightened security.
All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in this phase.
Voter dancing outside a polling booth in Bandipora pic.twitter.com/LRVgkzrjdu— News18 Kashmir (@News18Kashmir) April 11, 2019
Poll percentage upto 11 am pic.twitter.com/CFPG2tR6VL— News18 Kashmir (@News18Kashmir) April 11, 2019
All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in this phase.
