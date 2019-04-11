LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Some Funny Business as India Lines Up at The Polls on Day One

News18.com | April 11, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
As more than a 140 million (or 14 crore, depending on how you measure quantities that large) people gather prepare to vote on the first day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019, all eyes are on trained at the 91 constituencies that go to the polls today. On this momentous occasion of national import, it's good to remember to take a breather once in a while. Perhaps take a step back and look at the bigger picture, or watch a video, or read a funny tweet, and try to relax, just a bit. At the end of the day, we're all in it together. For instance, Karnataka Housing minister MTB Nagaraj visited Katigenahalli village in Hoskote, and in a bid to 'sway' voters, broke into a 'naagin dance' to convince voters to pick him. Nagraj, whose name means 'King Cobra', decided to capitalize very literally on his name. Among the other big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in this phase. Follow us for LITE UPDATES:
Apr 11, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

Men not required.

Apr 11, 2019 10:14 am (IST)

Seized in India

Apr 11, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
A Jana Sena Party candidate in Andhra Pradesh was arrested after he damaged an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on Thursday as polling for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175-member Assembly was underway in the state. READ: Furious with Polling Staff, Jana Sena Candidate Throws EVM on Floor in Andhra Pradesh; Arrested

Madhusudan Gupta, who had come to cast his vote at the polling station in Gutti, was angry with the polling staff over names of Assembly and Parliament constituencies not being displayed properly.

Apr 11, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

Your vote counts. 

Apr 11, 2019 9:47 am (IST)

Band, Baaja, Ballot

Apr 11, 2019 9:29 am (IST)
  It's only words. READ: Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government, which came to office by wielding an unprecedented mandate in 2014, knew it had five years to substantially improve the lives of Indian citizens if it wants to return to the Centre in 2019.

Apr 11, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

Choose wisely?

Apr 11, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

Error 404?

Apr 11, 2019 9:05 am (IST)
If Phase-1 voters were to form a separate country, how large would it be?  A graphic before India votes to choose the next PM.

