Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Some Funny Business as India Lines Up at The Polls on Day One

Men not required.
#ElectionsWithNews18: Locally called Dingdis, 10% polling stations in Mizoram are exclusively for women this time.#LokSabhaElections2019 #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/f7Z0vbOXGt— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2019
Men not required.
#ElectionsWithNews18: Locally called Dingdis, 10% polling stations in Mizoram are exclusively for women this time.#LokSabhaElections2019 #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/f7Z0vbOXGt— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2019
Madhusudan Gupta, who had come to cast his vote at the polling station in Gutti, was angry with the polling staff over names of Assembly and Parliament constituencies not being displayed properly.
Band, Baaja, Ballot
#ElectionsWithNews18: NCC Cadets in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, welcome voters with flowers and band baaja. @UdaySRana reports. #LokSabhaElections2019 #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/Q89Uxyv2mh— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government, which came to office by wielding an unprecedented mandate in 2014, knew it had five years to substantially improve the lives of Indian citizens if it wants to return to the Centre in 2019.
And this isn't just a fit on the moment - the Minister came prepared with his own music: a live band. The band which was following the minister's convoy played the song from the 1954 movie 'Nagin.' As the tune started, Nagraj, started to dance to it. READ: Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Karnataka Housing minister MTB Nagaraj visited Katigenahalli village in Hoskote, and in a bid to 'sway' voters, broke into a 'naagin dance' to convince voters to pick him.
Error 404?
#NewsAlert -- In Andhra Pradesh, hundreds of EVMs are reportedly not working and the voting has been stalled. 300 BHEL engineers have been called in for the repairs. #BattleOf2019 | #ElectionsWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/eBIk7QBwhC— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 11, 2019
|10 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|KXIP
|vs
|MI
|197/4
20.0 overs
|198/7
20.0 overs
|10 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe
|UAE
|vs
|ZIM
|110/10
44.5 overs
|111/3
23.1 overs
|09 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|KKR
|vs
|CSK
|108/9
20.0 overs
|111/3
17.2 overs
|08 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|SRH
|vs
|KXIP
|150/4
20.0 overs
|151/4
19.5 overs
|07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|RR
|vs
|KKR
|139/3
20.0 overs
|140/2
13.5 overs