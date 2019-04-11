English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Election Highlights: 'Namo' Food Packets, All Women Polling Booths, Dancing Voters
News18.com brings you a mid-day Wrap of all the stories that made news in the first half of the first day of polling.
News18.com brings you a mid-day Wrap of all the stories that made news in the first half of the first day of polling.
News18.com brings you a mid-day Wrap of all the stories that made news in the first half of the first day of polling.
The voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections - the biggest exercise in democracy the world has ever seen with 900 million voters that make up one eighth of the planet's population.
All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in this phase.
Here are some mid-day highlights
As voters lined up at polling stations to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections, saffron coloured food packets from ‘Namo Foods’ were distributed at a polling booth in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Bollywood actress and "Bihar ki Beti" Swara Bhaskar delivered her first political speech in support of Begusarai's CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. The day also marked her 31t birthday.
The Election Commission received 462 complaints of various nature from West Bengal, just within two hours of polling in West Bengal's Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Parliamentary constituencies.
104-year-old C Nemi casts her vote from New Diakkawn West, Mizoram. All women polling-booths called 'Dingdi' were introduced in the state.
An NRI couple from US cast their votes and said that it is the duty and right of citizens to vote. They actively urged people to use the holiday to go out and cast their votes.
Overall, 24.66 percent voter turnout was recorded at 11 am across the two constituencies - Jammu and Baramullah - that went to the polls in J&K on Thursday, despite heightened tensions and tightened security. A video of a voter dancing outside a poll booth in Bandiporas as he waited in queue went viral.
The looming threat of a Maoist attack did little to deter the voters of violence-ridden Bastar in Chattisgarh. As per the latest updates, the voter turnout at Bastar was 21%, despite the Maoist attack on a BJP convoy just two days back, in which MLA Bhima Mandavi and four of his security men were killed.
Even as voting was underway, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospital Shobana Kamineni, said her name was deleted from voters’ list at a polling booth in Masab Tank in Hyderabad, where she has been voting in traditionally.
As many as 12 EVMs have been deployed in each booth in Nizamabad, Telangana. The constituency has become a cynosure of all eyes with large number of candidates during this elections.
News18 Analysis
With 8 seats going to poll in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Western UP will turn out to be an important factor in deciding whether BJP will be able to maintain its 2014 mandate in the state.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the Congress took centre stage in the Assam, fielding a woman candidate from the constituency and giving Gauhati its first ever all-woman showdown - one between a glamorous, informed candidate and a dedicated party worker.
Union Road Transport and Shipping Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari’s fate will be sealed today as Nagpur goes for polls, along with six other constituencies of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Known for his considerable goodwill and someone who has ‘delivered’, Gadkari is one of the most important leaders in the Narendra Modi government. But data shows that the "Orange City" has a history of voting for the Congress.
Follow all stories related the Lok Sabha Election 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election tracker.
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
