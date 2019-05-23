Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul

If you've just tuned in to general election results, Narendra Modi wave has taken over India and how.Modi's BJP is currently leading in 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats.Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai - all look set for a saffron sweep based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term.But the current prime minister isn't just ahead in the elections. Modi is also leading big on Google searches all across India.In fact, since 6 am in India, the interest around Modi has consistently been above and only grown than that of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, once the news of Congress trailing by a huge margin broke, interest around Gandhi took a huge jump.Google search on Modi dominated in Daman and Diu, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.While Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Goa, and Manipur were the top states interested in Rahul Gandhi's show in the elections.However, the Congress performance can be summed up by the party president Gandhi's contest in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where he is trailing to BJP’s Smriti Irani. Google results reflect just that - as Irani's name pops up when you look for "Gandhi and Amethi" on the search engine.Modi is seeking re-election to his current parliamentary seat in Varanasi, where he trounced dozens of rivals in one of the largest candidate fields in the 2014 election.In the fray in Varanasi this year are Shalini Yadav, the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD opposition alliance, and Congressman Ajay Rai. With already securing a staggering vote share in Varanasi, it's not surprising that Indians are curiously googling about his big lead in Uttar Pradesh.Now that the elections are done and dusted, the makers of the controversy-ridden PM Narendra Modi biopic have released a new trailer.The film features Vivek Oberoi as the fierce leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who catapulted to national prominence after his struggles as a child, and spending his youth in politically turbulent times.So it makes sense that Indians are furiously typing away to download the biopic - which is yet to release in India.People from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat are keen to watch the movie.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)