Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decked-up Newlyweds Arrive at Udhampur Polling Station for Voting

A polling station in Udhampur became the centre of attraction as a newly-wed couple donning their marriage attires arrived there to exercise their democratic right during the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections.The couple along with a security guard also posed for the shutterbugs, drawing appreciation for their commitment to being good citizens as their pictures went viral on social media sites.Polling is underway in 11 states and 1 union territory during the second phase of General Election 2019 and voters can cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm.The Press Information Bureau also tweeted a picture from Maharastra’s Buldhana district where a bridegroom reached the polling booth on his wedding day.Last week, a candidate from Uttar Pradesh state’s Shahjahanpur arrived in a groom’s attire to file nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Sanyukt Vikas Party's Vaidh Raj Kishan also called himself the ‘son-in-law of politics’. Dressed up in a sherwani and groom turban, Vaidh Raj Kishan rode a horse while being accompanied by people who danced to a popular Bollywood song.In UP’s Bijnor, a newly- married groom arrived at a polling station to cast his vote, wearing a suit and a "sehra". He even posed for a photograph with a security guard that quickly went viral on social media.The phase two of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in 95 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.