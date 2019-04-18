SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decked-up Newlyweds Arrive at Udhampur Polling Station for Voting

A polling station in Udhampur became the centre of attraction as a newly-wed couple donning their marriage attires arrived there to exercise their democratic right during the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decked-up Newlyweds Arrive at Udhampur Polling Station for Voting
Images tweeted by ANI / PIB | Twitter.
Loading...
A polling station in Udhampur became the centre of attraction as a newly-wed couple donning their marriage attires arrived there to exercise their democratic right during the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

The couple along with a security guard also posed for the shutterbugs, drawing appreciation for their commitment to being good citizens as their pictures went viral on social media sites.

Polling is underway in 11 states and 1 union territory during the second phase of General Election 2019 and voters can cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm.

The Press Information Bureau also tweeted a picture from Maharastra’s Buldhana district where a bridegroom reached the polling booth on his wedding day.

Last week, a candidate from Uttar Pradesh state’s Shahjahanpur arrived in a groom’s attire to file nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Sanyukt Vikas Party's Vaidh Raj Kishan also called himself the ‘son-in-law of politics’. Dressed up in a sherwani and groom turban, Vaidh Raj Kishan rode a horse while being accompanied by people who danced to a popular Bollywood song.

In UP’s Bijnor, a newly- married groom arrived at a polling station to cast his vote, wearing a suit and a "sehra". He even posed for a photograph with a security guard that quickly went viral on social media.

The phase two of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in 95 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.

General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram