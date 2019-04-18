English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decked-up Newlyweds Arrive at Udhampur Polling Station for Voting
A polling station in Udhampur became the centre of attraction as a newly-wed couple donning their marriage attires arrived there to exercise their democratic right during the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Images tweeted by ANI / PIB | Twitter.
Loading...
A polling station in Udhampur became the centre of attraction as a newly-wed couple donning their marriage attires arrived there to exercise their democratic right during the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
The couple along with a security guard also posed for the shutterbugs, drawing appreciation for their commitment to being good citizens as their pictures went viral on social media sites.
Polling is underway in 11 states and 1 union territory during the second phase of General Election 2019 and voters can cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm.
The Press Information Bureau also tweeted a picture from Maharastra’s Buldhana district where a bridegroom reached the polling booth on his wedding day.
Last week, a candidate from Uttar Pradesh state’s Shahjahanpur arrived in a groom’s attire to file nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Sanyukt Vikas Party's Vaidh Raj Kishan also called himself the ‘son-in-law of politics’. Dressed up in a sherwani and groom turban, Vaidh Raj Kishan rode a horse while being accompanied by people who danced to a popular Bollywood song.
In UP’s Bijnor, a newly- married groom arrived at a polling station to cast his vote, wearing a suit and a "sehra". He even posed for a photograph with a security guard that quickly went viral on social media.
The phase two of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in 95 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.
General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The couple along with a security guard also posed for the shutterbugs, drawing appreciation for their commitment to being good citizens as their pictures went viral on social media sites.
Polling is underway in 11 states and 1 union territory during the second phase of General Election 2019 and voters can cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm.
The Press Information Bureau also tweeted a picture from Maharastra’s Buldhana district where a bridegroom reached the polling booth on his wedding day.
Last week, a candidate from Uttar Pradesh state’s Shahjahanpur arrived in a groom’s attire to file nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Sanyukt Vikas Party's Vaidh Raj Kishan also called himself the ‘son-in-law of politics’. Dressed up in a sherwani and groom turban, Vaidh Raj Kishan rode a horse while being accompanied by people who danced to a popular Bollywood song.
In UP’s Bijnor, a newly- married groom arrived at a polling station to cast his vote, wearing a suit and a "sehra". He even posed for a photograph with a security guard that quickly went viral on social media.
The phase two of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in 95 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.
General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Rumored to Launch in Less Than a Month: Here Are The Details
- Salman Khan is Middle-Aged Businessman, Alia Bhatt Aspiring Actress in Bhansali's 'Inshallah'
- Kalank Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatts Film Earns Rs 21.60 Crore
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Chandimal Out, Malinga Mulls Retirement as Sri Lanka Name Squad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results