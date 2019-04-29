Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior Voters Outshine Celebrities in Mumbai, Inspire Youth to Vote

Leading by example, they vote till this age so that democracy lives longer and healthier! They have fulfilled their responsibility of creating a legacy, it is our responsibility to keep it alive. MRA Marg policemen assisting senior citizens to vote comfortably #LetsVoteMumbai pic.twitter.com/lDUkJyJSVm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

Phase four of polling in the 17th Lok Sabha Assembly elections is currently underway in Mumbai and the city is coming out in droves to cast their votes for their favourite candidates.While images of celebrities and entertainment personalities including Bollywood actors have been going viral all day, an update by Mumbai Police has left netizens feeling warm and grateful.Even as Bollywood celebrities posted images of their ink-stained fingers on social media, some senior citizens of Mumbai surprised everyone by appearing at poll booths to vote, despite the vagaries of age.Mumbai Police posted images of some elderly electors who came to vote, proving once again to the world that age is just a number."Leading by example, they vote till this age so that democracy lives longer and healthier! They have fulfilled their responsibility of creating a legacy, it is our responsibility to keep it alive," Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter while sharing the photos of the elderly voters.Mumbai Police uploaded such photos from several locations.The images have garnered immense respect from netizens who praised the elderly voters' zeal to cast their votes. In fact, the women can be seen as an inspiration to many, younger people who choose to not vote despite ease and ability.Apart from the senior voters, netizens also praised Mumbai Police cops who were diligently committed to ensuring that each and every Mumbaikar who wanted to vote could do so with ease. "Mumbai Police is doing a great job.Talking politely with everyone and helping the needy ones. Best police force in India," a Twitter user wrote in response to the post.Others also chimed in to add to the praise, claiming that Mumbai Police cops had been really helpful in all poll booths, ensuring smooth voting and no violence or agitation. "You are the finest. Grateful to @MumbaiPolice for an outstanding experience at the voting centre", another Twitter user wrote addressing Mumbai Police.By the end of the day, polling would conclude in a total of 72 constituencies including Begusarai in Uttar Pradesh where student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is making his Lok Sabha debut. Electorally important seats that are going to polls in Maharashtra in Phase 4 include Mumbai South, Mumbai North and Mumbai North-Central. Mumbai North, one of the most watched battles this election, would be contested by veteran actor and Congress member Urmila Matondkar who would take on BJP's Gopal Shetty.Meanwhile, Mumbai North-Central will be contested between Congress Priya Dutt, sister of Sanjay Dutt and daughter of Sunil Dutt, and BJP's Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan.Mumbai South will see a tough battle between Congress' Milind Deora and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant.