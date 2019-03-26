LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for Filing Lok Sabha Poll Nomination

While candidates are known to do rather ridiculous things to garner votes, this seems like a strange way to start your election journey.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Image Credits: Twitter/ANI.
The last day for filing nominations for Phase-I for Lok Sabha Elections was yesterday, and filing of nominations for the Phase - II are slated to end on Tuesday.

The states going for Phase II nominations are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, UP, West Bengal and Puducherry.

With the cut-off for nominations date so close, an independent candidate from Tamil Nadu has filed for nomination, paying the requisite 'security deposit' amount for a General candidate of Rs 25,000.

While paying the nomination fee and last-minute nominations are common practices during elections, it was the manner in which the candidate paid that caught people's attention.

According to ANI, Kuppalji Devadoss, who is an independent candidate, filed his nomination for Chennai South parliamentary constituency by paying his election security deposit completely in coins.




Devadoss had arrived at the South Chennai Zonal Office 13 with several vessels filled with Rs 10, Rs 5, Rs 2 and Re 1 coins.

While candidates are known to do rather ridiculous things to garner votes, this seems like a strange way to start an electoral journey.

Netizens was amused, but they were also sympathetic for the election officer who probably had to count the bags of loose change for propriety's sake.










The seat that Devadoss is contesting is currently held by AIADMK's T. Radhakrishnan.

Tamil Nadu with its 39 parliamentary constituencies goes to polls on April 18, and the counting will be on May 23.
