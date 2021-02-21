London Couple Transforms Double-decker Bus into Their Brand New Home in Just £17,500

Avoiding the issue of paying rents or mortgage for a house, a couple in London, United Kingdom, have transformed a double-decker bus into their home. The homely bus checks all the requirements of a comfortable house. The couple Luke Walker (27) and Charlie MacVicar (26) have been sharing the transformation of the bus on an Instagram page named Double Decker Home. The luxurious bus turned into a home has all the amenities available in a conventional house at a much lesser cost.

Their bus, a Go-Ahead London Volvo Plaxton, which they bought in 2017 for £2,500. As much as £15,000 was spent in renovating the bus in 2018 that was also transformed into their workspaces during the Covid-19 pandemic. Luke works for an insurance company while Charlie is a logistics coordinator.

Speaking about their experience, Charlie said that they wanted to live together but did not want to get tied down due to rent or mortgage. She said that they watched George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, a show of the English architect where he explores unique buildings. Charlie told that the couple explored other options including a caravan and shipping container, however, the two decided to live in a bus, reported Metro.

Their bus home is parked in Essex on the land of Charlie’s father for a small fee. The couple have also been able to utilise the available land outside the bus. They have created a patio where the couple can watch movies. Charlie and Luke have two goats, Monty and Darwin which are their only pets.

Charlie feels that they would have not been able to make this a home without the help of professionals. They hired people for plumping, carpentry and electricity facilities who transformed this space. She said that the help given by others played a significant role in making the home which took almost one year to complete.

Although this may seem like a dream home, there are some drawbacks to living on the bus. Charlie shares that the home becomes too hot in summers and during winters, they struggle to maintain the required heat levels to keep the house warm. Despite this, Charlie says that there is no place else they would like to live as the perks of living here are huge.