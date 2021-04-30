London Man Spends Six Years Parking at Every Spot in Local Supermarket, Here's Why

A man from south-east London took six years to complete an unusual mission of parking in every available bay of his favourite local supermarket.39-year-old Gareth Wild, from Bromley, gave details of completion of his quest on Twitter, including a colourful spreadsheet and diagrams of the Sainsbury’s car park in Walters Yard specifying the worst and best parking spots.

Wild, father of two and production director, said he has been going to Sainsbury’sfor the last 16 years and in an attempt to add fun to the mundane chore, one day he thought, “wow I could probably park in every single one of these spaces given enough time” and so he began his project spanning six years. He explains his original plan was to “plot the number of times he parked in certain ways” but quickly realized that It wasn’t the right thing to do.

For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread.— Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

On April 27, Wild announced that he “completed his Magnum Opus” in a Twitter thread detailing how he achieved the goal. Wild used Google Maps and spreadsheets to mark 211 parking spots available-excluding disability and motorcycle bays — to divide them into categories marked A-F.

After a rough calculation of his weekly trips “plus the odd additional trip for extras”, the project was estimated to be completed in four years but pandemic pushed it to six.

I do a big shop once a week with the occasional additional trip to pick up extras but a conservative figure of 60 visits a year meant that I could in theory have completed my challenge in under four years. Annoyingly a global pandemic slowed me down.— Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

In the labelled diagrams, Wild divided each block by a letter and coloured categories with numbered bays which he ticked off and added to his “super awesome spreadsheet.”

To make it easy for me to identify which space I was parking in I assigned each ‘block’ a letter and within each block, bay numbers which I would make note of on my phone and then add it all to my super awesome spreadsheet. pic.twitter.com/y785tdxhhw— Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

The post has racked up thousands of reactions from fascinated netizens online with over 1 lakh likes, more than 2,000 comments. Astonished by the response, he added, he “likes a good spreadsheet but never expected this kind of reaction.”

Sharing a picture of spreadsheet titles, ‘Sainsbury’s Car Park Extravaganza’, he explained it has added a “bit of extra razzle dazzle to spruce it up for presentation.” Talking to BBC , he joked, “it feels like the old Panini sticker albums, but a really boring version of it.”

When asked about his favourite space in particular, he said its ‘C11’ which is the first one “you see beyond the restricted bays, right at the front, near the trolleys.’

