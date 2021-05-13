London Mayor Tweets Eid Wishes, Lauds City's Muslims for Maintaining Covid Restrictions

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, had a special message for the Islamic population living in the British capital on the occasion of Eid on Thursday. Sharing a video message on his social media handle, Sadiq wished everyone celebrating the festival in London and around the world a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Mayor mentioned that after a month-long period of fasting in Ramadan, Eid marks the day when Muslims gather together and celebrate the spirit of sharing, joy and jubilation. However, Khan mentioned how not being able to physically gather for Eid two years in a row has been hard for many people. He said that due to the pandemic there are limitations on what one can do and cannot do during this festive season. Khan said that there is also the responsibility of safeguarding the health of their neighbours, communities, and loved ones. “But just because we can’t meet up indoors or embrace one another right now doesn’t mean we can’t hold each other close in our hearts this Eid," said Khan.

He even commended Muslim Londoners and said that during Ramadan have shown that it is possible to come together while following all the Covid-prevention protocols. In the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim Londoners have donated to charities and displayed their generosity by supporting the most vulnerable. The Muslim community of London has also helped to keep the NHS or the UK’s National Health System, the transport network and the city running as its key workers.

Khan extended his gratitude towards all the members of the Muslim community in London not only for their immense contribution but for helping to put the Islamic values of charity, peace, and compassion into practice.

Khan sent across his wishes for a happy and healthy Eid through the video. He also mentioned in the caption that he is looking forward to when the community can join together once again, but he is also encouraged to hear that so many of them are celebrating the festival safely.

