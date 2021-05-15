London Railway's Apology to Queer Passenger for Greeting 'Ladies and Gentlemen' Starts Row on Twitter

Twitter is a pretty divided place and people often share contrary view on almost everything. Now, an apology by a London train operating company to a non-binary passenger has left people divided on Twitter. A non-binary person who goes by the name Laurenceput out a tweet complaining about the train conductor’s greetings. Lawrence wrote that the conductor greeted the customer by saying ‘good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’. However, he did not include a non-binary person.

In response to the tweet, London North East Railway apologized to Laurence and said ‘train managers should not be using language like this’ and asked them to provide the details of the journey so that they can ensure it to be inclusive in future.

I'm really sorry to see this, Laurence, our Train Managers should not be using language like this, and I thank you for bringing it to my attention, Please could you let me know which service you are on and I will ensure they remain as inclusive as we strive to be at LNER.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 11, 2021

You’d be forgiven for thinking this Train Manager had unleashed a tirade of abuse. “should not be using language like this” He’d actually said “Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” Identify however you like, but can we stop this nonsense? https://t.co/KuA4hLIQ8O — Mark Jenkinson MP (@markjenkinsonmp) May 12, 2021

According to Dailymail , this exchange started a fierce debate with many criticizing the LNSE and Laurence. Reacting to it, Conservative MP for Workington, Mark Jenkinson said that this apology by LNSE feels as if the conductor had unleashed a tirade of abuse while he just greeted the passengers politely.

Many others also posted their reaction on the tweet thread:

“Should not be using language like this”…Ladies and gentlemen *is* inclusive. It’s polite and it’s good etiquette. What language should your Train Managers be using?! — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) May 13, 2021

Stop pandering to this nonsense. Your announcer said nothing wrong. Laurence's complaint is ridiculous. No one was excluded or discriminated against. Just do your job of running trains on time and leave the woke politics to someone else with nothing better to do.— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 12, 2021

"Language like this?" Please have a word with yourself. You need to apologise for your apology. Your 'Train Manager' epitomises friendliness, reassurance and care for customers with their choice of words. To take offence at them says a lot about the complainant. Retract please.— Croxley (@croxleyrebel) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Laurence’s colleague who was present with him on the journey defended the complaint. In a tweet, Jarley wrote that she was there when this tweet was sent and as a non-binary, she too was ‘alarmed’ and uncomfortable with the lack of inclusivity.

I was sat with Laurence when this tweet was sent. Both of us are non-binary, and we were both alarmed and uncomfortable by the lack of inclusion. This comes from an operator that has made a *big* push on LGBTQ+ inclusivity, including prominent Trainbow campaigns. /1— ya brat éponine ‍♀️️‍️‍⚧️ (@BeingJarley) May 11, 2021

Responding to tweets, London North East Railway put out a statement in reaction to the criticism and cleared the air around the incident. The company said that they will make sure to work for more inclusivity, the conductor of the train is not going to ‘get in trouble’.

Speaking to Mail Online, the spokesperson of the company confirmed that no action was taken against the member of staff who used the greeting.

