London Railway's Apology to Queer Passenger for Greeting 'Ladies and Gentlemen' Starts Row on Twitter

Representative Image.

London North East Railway apologized to Laurence and said 'train managers should not be using language like this' and asked them to provide the details of the journey so that they can ensure it to be inclusive in future.

Twitter is a pretty divided place and people often share contrary view on almost everything. Now, an apology by a London train operating company to a non-binary passenger has left people divided on Twitter. A non-binary person who goes by the name Laurenceput out a tweet complaining about the train conductor’s greetings. Lawrence wrote that the conductor greeted the customer by saying ‘good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’. However, he did not include a non-binary person.

In response to the tweet, London North East Railway apologized to Laurence and said ‘train managers should not be using language like this’ and asked them to provide the details of the journey so that they can ensure it to be inclusive in future.

According to Dailymail, this exchange started a fierce debate with many criticizing the LNSE and Laurence. Reacting to it, Conservative MP for Workington, Mark Jenkinson said that this apology by LNSE feels as if the conductor had unleashed a tirade of abuse while he just greeted the passengers politely.
Many others also posted their reaction on the tweet thread:

Meanwhile, Laurence’s colleague who was present with him on the journey defended the complaint. In a tweet, Jarley wrote that she was there when this tweet was sent and as a non-binary, she too was ‘alarmed’ and uncomfortable with the lack of inclusivity.

Responding to tweets, London North East Railway put out a statement in reaction to the criticism and cleared the air around the incident. The company said that they will make sure to work for more inclusivity, the conductor of the train is not going to ‘get in trouble’.

Speaking to Mail Online, the spokesperson of the company confirmed that no action was taken against the member of staff who used the greeting.

first published:May 15, 2021, 11:23 IST