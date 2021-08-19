London Restaurant Designs Special 'Braille' Birthday Cake for Visually Impaired Customer

Sometimes all it takes is a simple random act of kindness to feel better. A few gestures have the ability to make a lasting impact on your day or even life. Isn’t it heartwarming to find strangers perform selfless deeds just to make somebody smile? Have you ever had an experience when a staff member went out of their way to help you? It can be an action or a sincere compliment, but it is totally worth it, even if for a brief moment. Something similar was witnessed recently at a restaurant in London. The staff of the eatery thought of something special to surprise a young woman on her birthday. The restaurant decided to make Natalie’s special day a cherished memory. With a thoughtful and creative surprise, they wrote ‘happy birthday’ in braille for their visually impaired diner guest. The chef used melted chocolate to write the message. A video of the moment when Natalie gets emotional after touching the message, has been shared online. In the clip, a waiter can be heard saying, “We want to wish you a happy birthday” as he placed the plate in front of Natalie. One of Natalie’s friends then takes her hand while guiding her to the message on the plate. The sweet gesture left her in high sentiments as she could not believe the surprise. She is heard saying, “No freaking way. They did not! Are you kidding me? You guys are amazing.”

The 48-second video was originally shared on TikTok by Natalie and has now gone viral on several social media platforms. The birthday girl, elated and overwhelmed, wrote in the video, “So take heart, despite how broken the world is right now, true kindness still exists.”

The video left netizens teary-eyed who lauded the restaurant’s efforts and sentimental gesture. Some people enquired about the restaurant where the incident took place.

The general manager of Luciano, Giovanni Galluccio, told Newsweek, “Our team is committed to ensuring that every guest’s experience at Luciano by Gino D’Acampo is truly memorable. We’re so pleased to have been able to contribute to making Natalie’s birthday special and are touched by the warm comments received. It was our absolute pleasure to share in the happy occasion."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here