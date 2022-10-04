London Teen Buys Rs 3.7 Crore Flat With Her Savings

While we struggle to manage our daily expenses, a teenager in London just brought a £400,000 (approx Rs 3.69 crore) flat with her saving. Valentina Hadome, 18, began saving money when she was just 13 years old. She made a deposit of £22,000 (roughly Rs 20 lakh) for her home last year and also guarded herself against rising mortgage rates by locking in a five-year fixed rate.

According to the Mirror, she used the ‘Help to Buy scheme’ to purchase a two-bedroom flat in Abbey Wood, Southeast London, in January this year. The scheme allowed first-time buyers in the capital to borrow 40% of the total cost, interest-free for five years.

Speaking to the news outlet, Valentina said, “I’m so, so happy – from being very young, it was my dream to own my own place.” She told that by the time she turned 13, she started saving by writing online romance and action comics. Then at 16, she worked part-time at McDonald’s and later moved to Primark. Even though she was in school, she managed to do these jobs.

“I started gaining revenue from a comic called Insanity, so I sent this money to my mum to save for me. I was too young to have an account at the time. I saved around £5,000 from the comic writing. I didn’t find it difficult working through the holidays,” said the youngster.

Valentina went on to say that she was able to increase her savings by investing significantly in various tech and food companies.

She revealed that it was her talent for saving which made her mindset shift from studying dentistry to business. Valentina added that it was her mother who initially helped her save and invest in the right things. “Both of them were so proud when I secured the flat and they took me out to dinner to celebrate which was so nice,” she was quoted as saying.

Valentina thanked her parents for being immensely supportive throughout the journey.

