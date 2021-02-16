London Woman, Her Children Drink Own Urine for 4 Days to Cure Covid-19 after Getting Fake WhatsApp Text

In a bizarre incident, a woman in the United Kingdom drank her own urine for four straight days along with her children after she watched a dubious video on the internet claiming it was a cure for coronavirus.

Healthwatch Central Health London in a recent report found that the family had fallen victim to piece of fake news being spread on social messaging site WhatsApp.

The woman, a resident of London, drank her own urine after she received a WhatsApp forward from her friend claiming it was it was a cure for coronavirus.

According to reports, the woman did not believe in the coronavirus vaccine and was convinced that Bill and Melinda Gates had "compromised" the vaccine.

The woman told the WCHL that she did not believe in the vaccine but instead believed in "traditional" cures for coronavirus.

The woman reportedly drank her own urine and made her children drink theirs too for four days before she realized the cure was probably not working.

The news comes amid widespread reports about fake news and quick fixes about coronavirus. A 2020 study in the US found that the then President Donald Trump has been the world's biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation during the pandemic, a study from Cornell University said Thursday.

A team from the Cornell Alliance for Science evaluated 38 million articles published by English-language, traditional media worldwide between January 1 and May 26 of this year.

These were categorized into 11 main sub-topics, ranging from conspiracy theories to attacks on top scientist Anthony Fauci to the idea that the virus is a bioweapon unleashed by China.

But the most popular topic by far was what the study authors termed "miracle cures," which appeared in 295,351 articles -- more than the other 10 topics combined.

The authors found that comments by President Trump drove major spikes in the "miracle cures" topic, led by his April 24 press briefing where he mused on the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to cure the coronavirus.

Similar spikes were seen when he promoted unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine.