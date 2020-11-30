London Street in 'Little India' to be Renamed Guru Nanak Road, Desis Can't Keep Calm

The Havelock Road in west London will soon be renamed as Guru Nanak Road after a public consultation, Ealing Council officials said on Sunday. The new name will come into effect in 2021 after completion of necessary procedures. . The road is currently named after Henry Havelock, general in the colonial army who was involved in suppression of the 1857 rebellion in India against the British rule. Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, the largest Gurdwara in London, is located on the same road.

Even though the name change will be implemented early next year, the timing of announcement on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 30 is being termed as timely. The Havelock road in London’s Southall is known for its Sikh population.

Havelock Road in Southall - London's 'Little India' - is finally to be renamed Guru Nanak Road. This is a big deal. Havelock Rd was named after the colonial British general who fought in the Sikh wars & later suppressed the 1857 Uprising. It is home to London's largest gurudwara. pic.twitter.com/ZaOvl7EcCY — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) November 29, 2020

The idea to rename Havelock Road was floated in June after 'Black Lives Matter' campaign, which led to a review of public spaces in London and other cities.

Locals, businesses and other stakeholders were consulted over the rechristening of the place to take into account the impact of the change, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Street Naming Protocol which confirms that any change proposal should 'respect and balance cultural and historical identities, sensitivities, and heritage, will be taken into account, the council said.

"I welcome the decision by Ealing Council to finally rename Havelock Road - decolonising our streets. As the MP for Ealing Southall and a councillor for 25 years before that I have often been ashamed the names of empire still pervade our streets," Labour MP from Ealing Southall, Virendra Sharma, was quoted as saying.