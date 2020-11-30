London's Homeless Will Be Offered a Two-Week Stay at a Hotel for Christmas

Days are going to get better for homeless people in London as they will be let to stay in hotels for a free two-week period over Christmas festivities in the city. The hotel stay comes with three meals a day offer and virtual appearances from celebrities.

The two-week stay is being organized by Homelessness charity Crisis, who usually arrange large-scale dormitories for rough sleepers during festive time. However, as the risk of transmission for COVID-19 increases, the charity has booked 517 hotel rooms at four hotels in the city of London. The rooms, managed by London Hotel Group, are provided to the charity at a cheaper rate.

Talking to The Sunday Times, Ian Richards, who manages Crisis charity, said, “Normally, we would be running 10 centers with 4,000 guests and 12,000 volunteers. This year, we just really had to stop and reinvent the wheel from scratch.”

The meals will be delivered to the guests through room service. Moreover, all the beneficiaries will be provided access to a special app, created by a volunteer, which will let them stream entertainment using a phone. Moreover, residents will also be provided with health services in the hotel.

And it just doesn’t end here. The virtual celebrity visitors include Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and pop star Ellie Goulding, who will be hosting a Christmas-special quiz on December 25.

This is not the first time when Crisis has come together for a Christmas plan for homeless people. The charity has public halls, conference centers and the Millennium Dome in London, year after year since the 1970s, to let thousands of homeless people stay under a roof during Christmas week.

The COVID-19 situation has made things worse for a lot of people in London, as many of them lost their jobs, while many others were left homeless due to unsustainable financial conditions.