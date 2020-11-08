London's Hotel Lounge Connaught Become World's Best Bar Beating NY-based Dante

A hotel lounge named Connaught in London has been named as the World’s Best Bar this year.

The Connaught removed New York based Dante from the top spot. This year, Dante has spilled to number two position.

As reported in Bloomberg, the Connaught Bar cannot even celebrate its victory till December 1 because of a new four-week coronavirus lockdown that will be imposed in the United Kingdom.

The winners were announced online in a virtual ceremony on November 5. Originally, an extravagant event was planned in Singapore but it had to be cancelled due to the widespread novel coronavirus .

Organizer Mark Sansom in a telephonic conversation revealed that the decision for an online event was made to give the industry a chance to come together. This was also done so that the guests are assured that the hospitality industry at large has been working to assure that they are able to create safe and secure environment for people to visit after months of closures.

He said, "We were met with the overwhelming response that the industry needed something to talk about. People are starting to go out again, and the message to consumers is that there are wonderful bars and they need to receive your support. This isn’t a celebration, but a sober recognition for the bars that have managed to keep going in this difficult time."

Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at Connaught, stressed upon how the trying times have not been able to dampen their spirit. He said, “We’ve not let our love and passion for what we do for a living be darkened by what’s around us. It’s not an easy life. This year, all of us as a community went through a strange period we’re still going through. But, you always stand up—chin up.” But, he added, “You always stand up—chin up.”