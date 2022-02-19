London's Smallest Flat Goes Up For Auction, Bidding to Start From Rs 50 Lakh

Property in London is no doubt a heft affair. However, the kind of price tags that float the real-estate markets in London, a comparatively cheaper flat is now for sale. A flat in London is up for grabs through an auction, and the base bidding price is set at £50,000 (approx Rs.50.7 lakh) and the flat that is up for sale is being touted as the smallest flat in the city. The house located in Hackney, London, is listed on the website of My Auction, and a vivid description of the space is accompanying the notification of the bidding, which is scheduled to begin on February 22 and culminate on February 23. As per the description, the flat being auctioned is on the first floor and has a tenant transaction history of £800, or around Rs 81,000 per month.

The flat has one studio room that comprises a single bed, fold-out table, sink, and a cupboard. It also has a separate bathroom and has 992 years left on the lease. “The flat is small – but then again, you also cannot buy a long-leasehold property in central London for £50,000, so it is a great opportunity for someone to get on the latter,” Stuart Collar-Brown, director, My Auction, told My London.

Advertisement

“This long leasehold property situated on the first floor of this period conversion and is within walking distance of Chatsworth Road and Lower Clapton Road offering a wide of amenities including cafes, restaurants, bars, and independent retailers,” read the description on the auction site.

The description also mentioned that due to the small size of the flat, the buyer will not be able to qualify for a loan. However, auctioneers believe that this may be something that might attract investors. “If bought at the guide price of £50,000, this flat will produce just north of 19 percent, which means in just over five years’ time, you will have made your money back,” said Stuart.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.