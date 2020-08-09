Lonely Men in Lockdown are Falling for Alexa as Social Distancing Keeps Dates at Bay

With the coronavirus lockdown keeping humans isolated and cooped up at home, it seems humans are turning to digital companions like Amazỏn's Alexa to beat the loneliness of the pandemic.

In a case of real life imitating fiction (remember the Hollywood film 'Her'?), a survey conducted by US-based sex-toys company We-Vibe interviewed a thousand Alexa users and found that nearly 28 percent said that they were turned on by Alexa. The survey was regarding the users' "robotic sex preferences" (yes, that's a thing) and found that Amazon's voice recognition system had the most potential to attract potential human suitors, New York Post reported.

The survey comes amid the coronavirus pandemic which has left many desperate for ways to meet and connect with new people, especially those in search of love or a partner.

Earlier in the year, the story of a Brooklyn man who used a drone to hit on a girl in his neighbourhood while maintaining social distancing went viral.