Lonely Penguin Hops Onto Boat in Antarctica, Goes on a Ten-minute Joyride With Tourists

A lone penguin was in for a fun boat ride when a group of tourists led by polar guide John Bozinov spotted it at Antarctica’s Ross Sea. John made sure that the penguin felt comfortable with the group of humans and switched off the engine of the boat as the flightless bird swam and hopped onto the inflatable vessel. The video shared by John shows how the chinstrap penguin hops onto the boat and flaps its wings. It stands on the bow as the group of tourists sit in the background. Looking like the captain of the boat, the Penguin takes a ten-minute ride as the engine whirs and the tour resumes.

Speaking to the DailyMail, John said that he was completely shocked since he has had an experience of spending numerous hours in zodiac boats around penguin colonies and this was the first time it has ever happened. He further said that the penguin tried to jump into his boat a few times while he was driving but it kept falling down, so he turned the engine off and the group of tourists sat very quietly until it finally managed to get into the boat.

John is not sure why the penguin exhibited such unusual behaviour since he did not see any predators or other penguins around. So, the only plausible reason for the penguin to hitchhike across Antarctica might have been because he was lost or separated from its group.

John told the DailyMail that the group of tourists did not see any killer whales or seals on the surface for the entire period they were there. To make the penguin feel comfortable and safe, tourists made sure that they did not express their excitement overtly. However, the video shows how several pictures were taken, albeit quietly, as the penguin hopped onto the boat. The penguin was then asked to return to its home without touching it.

DailyMail reports that the incident took place earlier in January this year.

