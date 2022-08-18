Long Queues Seen Outside Dublin Apartment as Housing Crisis Engulfs Ireland

Visuals giving a crystal-clear insight into the Ireland housing crisis recently surfaced on social media. Pictures and a video from an open house in Dublin were shared by a user named Conor Finn, who was one of the people seeking tenancy.

A long queue outside the apartment is visible with people, as per Finn, waiting for hours to see the apartment. The rental property is one of the very few available spaces in the capital city of Ireland. Sharing a picture of the long queue, Finn, in the caption, wrote, “This is what a house viewing now consists of in Dublin. Over 100 people are waiting in line for a rental property.”

This is what a house viewing now consists of in Dublin.

Over 100 people waiting in line for a rental property pic.twitter.com/JqyjdhBAoK — Conor Finn (@TheConorFinn) August 16, 2022

In the following tweet, Finn shared another video an hour later, claiming the queue had “no movement” even after an hour. Finn finally gave up but could see more people joining the queue.

An hour later and I’ve left the queue after no real movement or chance of viewing the house tonight.

People were still joining the end of queue as I left pic.twitter.com/EBRozByoXk — Conor Finn (@TheConorFinn) August 16, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 35,000 impressions. “One of the worst crimes of the Neo-liberal order of the last 40 or so years was to turn homes into investment commodities,” one user wrote.

One of the worst crimes of the Neo-liberal order of the last 40 or so years was to turn homes into investment commodities. https://t.co/J3XVSeYrfx — Devutopia (@D_Raval) August 17, 2022

“Increasingly obvious that the ‘free market’ cannot provide basic necessities,” wrote another.

Increasingly obvious that the "free market" cannot provide basic necessities. https://t.co/XG6seHoWnA — Follow Back Pro-Big Light (FBPBL) 🇵🇸 (@LamentablyAwake) August 17, 2022

One user said, “This should not be the norm.”

This should not be the norm https://t.co/ZV99ahyxjV — Dr. Ruby (@PaperWhispers) August 17, 2022

“This is so depressing that so many people have to go through this to have somewhere to live,” wrote another.

This is so depressing that so many people have to go through this to have somewhere to live!! https://t.co/V4zhiCx5VU — Chloe Sheehan (@ChloeShex) August 17, 2022

The housing crisis in Ireland is being touted as the “longest and most severe,” in the country’s history. Various housing campaigners and officials are suggesting methods to solve the issue. Many are pushing the 1973 Kenny report, which is a collection of measures that the government must implement. It is believed that doing so will bring the housing cost by roughly 30 percent and also provide some degree of protection to the renters, reported Irish Mirror.

