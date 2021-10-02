Long-term Effect Of Covid-19: Japanese Man Diagnosed With Anal Restless Syndrome

It has been almost two years that Covid-19 made its debut and scientists are still studying the impact SARS-CoV-2 leaves on various organs of the body. In the latest case, a 77-year-old Japanese man, who recovered from Covid-19, was found to have ‘Restless Anal Syndrome.’

His case report was published in BMC Infectious Diseases. It was found that several weeks after the man was found to be free of the virus and discharged from hospital, he began to experience restless, deep anal discomfort, approximately 10 cm from the perineal region. Exercise such as walking or running gave some relief from the symptoms, while taking rest made them worse. Additionally, the symptom tended to exacerbate during the evening. The patient also had to take pills to sleep.

After ruling out a variety of diseases with the help of diagnostic tests, doctors concluded that he is the first man in the world to present Anal Restless Syndrome after Covid-19. This is a variant of Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS). It arises from dysfunction of the central nervous system leading to both sensory and motor symptoms.

This case fulfilled four essential features of Restless Leg Syndrome - urge to move, worsening with rest, improvement with exercise, and worsening at evening. The report may reflect the associative impacts of Covid-19 on the neuropsychiatric state of a patient, the journal observed.

Reported neuropsychiatric manifestations of Covid-19 have included delirium, confessional states, dysfunctional olfaction and taste sensation, acute psychosis, encephalitis, and acute cerebrovascular events. However, the understanding of neuropsychiatric changes associated with the disease remains in the initial stages.

