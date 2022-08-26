Longest Moustache to Largest Toothpaste Collection, 5 Strangest World Records

Every year many earn themselves a place in the famous book of records. From the longest moustache and the world’s largest chicken nugget to the toothpaste collection, here are some of the weirdest world records that you will be amazed to know:

Jamie “Can Head” Keeton

A US man who calls himself “a real-life mutant” broke the world record for the most drink cans placed on the head using air suction by balancing a total of 10 cans on his head for at least five seconds.

Dr Val Kolpakov has the world’s largest collection of toothpaste

A dentist, Dr Val Kolpakov, who lives in Georgia, set the record in 2012 of having a collection of toothpaste from different countries. By the time this record was registered in Kolpakov’s name, he had 2,037 kinds of toothpaste from all over the world, which increased to more than 3000 by the year 2020. His collection included toothpaste from countries like Russia, China, Korea, Japan, and India.

Ram Singh set the world record for the longest moustache.

Ram Singh Chauhan from Jaipur took more than 37 years to grow the longest moustache. And, in case you are wondering, his moustache is 14 feet long in total. In 2010, Ram Singh Chauhan’s facial hair was measured in Rome, Italy on the Italian TV show Lo Show Dei.

Jane Goodall: Longest-running wild-primate study

In the year 2020, British primatologist and all-around conservation champion Dr Jane Goodall credited a significant milestone of the longest-running field study of primates in her name as she marked 60 years since her arrival in Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild.

Otto the bulldog holds the record for the longest human tunnel ride

In 2015, the three-year-old English bulldog set a Guinness World Record for the longest ride through a human tunnel in Lima, Peru. The skate-riding dog made his way through a human tunnel made of 30 pairs of legs and each leg was set apart three feet from the other.

