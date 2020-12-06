'Looking a Lot Like Christmas': Owner Posts Adorable Video of Pet Dog Howling Alongside Song on TV

A pet pooch was caught entertaining its owner by howling along to a rendition of White Christmas. The adorable canine Hugo was filmed by his owner, known as Best Recipes UK on Twitter. Hugo is a golden retriever.

The owner posted the video of the musically inclined dog on Twitter, alongside the caption, "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Hugo is definitely in the Christmas spirit."

In the video, one can see the retriever sit in front of a large flat-screen television and 'lend his voice' along to the Three Tenors' operatic rendition of the popular festive tune

A beautifully decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the background while the room itself is decorated with what appears to be white fairy lights.

In the video, Hugo can be seen running towards the television set and as the opera begins singing, throw back his head and join along.

A number of people commented on the video on YouTube where it had been shared as well.

"Hugo, you are a beautiful beacon of light during dark times. Thank you!

Much love and hugs from Canada," wrote one person, while a second commented, "This is too cute!

I follow Hugo and look forward to his next sing along. I think he’s got the Christmas spirit!"

Another person commented, "I played this for my dog and he decided to join the party & sing along!"

"Hugo Merry Christmas My Four Legged Friend ! You Make My Days Special When I Get To See You Sing So Beautifully ! Many Thanks I need This !", wrote a fourth person.

However, this is not the first time that a dog has been found 'singing' along to the tunes of a song.

Earlier this year, a video had gone viral where a dog was seen joining his human for riyaaz. Posted on Facebook, the video left netizens delighted and impressed. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video showed Khan singing while playing a harmonium and as soon as he starts crooning the popular number Teri Meri Kahani, his pet dog Bagha joins him with squeals and howls.

The song from the film Happy, Hardy and Heer was sung by Internet sensation Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya.