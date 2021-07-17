Looking for a Free Upgrade From Economy to Business Class on a Flight? Check These Tips

In today’s day and age, most people prefer to travel by flight. While traveling via flight, one often finds that the food and drinks available onboard are quite expensive. A cup of tea, which you get for Rs. 20 in a roadside shop, would cost around 200 bucks. However, your worrying is about to end. Why you ask? An air hostess has revealed some hacks which would help you to get free food on a flight.

The air hostess named Kat Kamalani is an active member on TikTok. She is famous for spilling secrets related to flights in her videos. In the latest video, she is seen teaching people tricks to avail of free services on flights. According to her, if a passenger talks politely to flight attendants and shares a laugh with them, then that passenger would be able to get many services for free.

According to Kat, flight attendants tend to get irritated and jumpy on long journeys. Having to attend to passengers and listening to their complaints also takes a toll on their mood. However, passengers often refuse to understand the mood of the air hostesses and end up shouting at them. They are reprimanded in a very bad way for the slightest of things. This worsens the mood of the attendants. However, if a passenger speaks politely to them, they end up providing many services free of cost.

These services can include free class upgrades, said Kat in her video. If a passenger behaves extremely well with the flight attendant, then he can receive a flight upgrade from the economy to the business class. Numerous free gift vouchers are also available, including chocolate bars, Starbucks coffee, or branded lip balm. Since flight attendants are mostly in a foul mood, they melt easily if anyone talks in a civil and polite manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here