Looking for a House? You Can Buy One in This Italian Village for Rs 87

Houses being sold for mere Rs.87 sounds unbelievable but it is true. It is learned that Italy has been selling off houses for one euro, that is approximately Rs. 87. These houses are located in the country’s picturesque countryside. People who are willing to commit to restoring the property can buy houses in the countryside. The long-term goal of this project is to repopulate Italy’s villages and make the country’s far-flung areas a tourist spot in the coming years. However, if people want a house closer to bustling capital of Rome, they have few options.

According to a CNN report, the town of Maenza has now become the first in Rome’s Latium region to sell houses at a cheap rate. It was also mentioned that in the coming future, a number of abandoned or empty huts in the region will be put up for sale. Though applications for the sale of the first few houses in Maenza will close on August 28, more houses in the region will be made available to the buyers soon.

Mayor Claudio Sperduti said that the administration is taking one step at a time. He revealed that original families get in touch and hand over their houses, next the administration places them on the market via some public notices on their website to keep the entire process very transparent.

According to the translation of the details mentioned on the scheme’s website, the ancient medieval village is located about 70km southeast of Rome. With the 1 euro scheme, the town’s administration wishes to “combat the abandonment of the ancient medieval village of the city centre.”

It is also important to note that individuals who are lucky enough to lay their hands on a property in Maenza have to restore it within three years. People purchasing these houses also have to pay 5,000 euros, that is, Rs. 4,35,021 as a deposit guarantee. Once the renovation is completed, the guarantee amount will be returned.

It is not compulsory for the buyers to live in these houses, however, they are asked to submit a detailed plan to the town administration about how they plan to use the purchased property. It could be used as a house, a restaurant, a shop, or anything.

