Looking For a Valentine's Day Present? This AI Will Write You a Romantic Poem to Rival Shakespeare

With the most romantic day of the year fast approaching, couples are rushing to find the perfect gift, say the correct words, and make the day better for their partners.

While buying presents can be the easy parts, writing the correct words on the card accompanying the gift might be a little more difficult. If you are someone who isn’t really great at weaving romantic threads out of words, the world of artificial intelligence might be able to help you.

There’s a new AI programme that’s designed to write romantic stanzas on your behalf, all personalised to suit your partner!

And the best part? It’s completely free!

The way it works is that you can feed some hints to the programme. Then the AI will think hard and create something that works best for the given parameters and present you with some poetic lines. The program has been created by US-based CopyAI, and is powered by GPT-3 technology.

It’s really easy to do. All you need is a computer or a smartphone and internet connection.

Follow these instructions:

Step 1: Visit https://www.valentinesday.ai/

Step 2:There, you will be asked to login using email or Facebook. Choose the desired option

Step 3: There will be a new page. Input who the message is for in the upper box, and list what attributes you want to compliment in the lower box

Step 4: Click create

The bot will then present you with a list of options that will make your lover’s heart melt.

When you open the window, the default input is “for my girlfriend” with some generic qualifications like kindness and smile in the quality box. Here is what the AI presented with that parameter:

“you’re my smile in the morning, you’re my stars when I’m sad. love of my life, you make me feel loved. thank you for your kindness, thank you for your smile, thank you for being my true love! i love you and wish that i could hug you forever.”

Just imagine the kind of poetry it can create with personalised input from you!

You can note it down in your own handwriting or have it printed and framed -- the perfect Valentine Day’s present.