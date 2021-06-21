Looking for Yoga Partner? Here's a List of Pets to Accompany You for International Yoga Day 2021

It’s International Yoga Day today and the world has come together to celebrate the occasion with various events and people striking their favourite yoga poses. The popularity of this ancient Indian treasure of health and fitness has reached every corner of the world and people have adopted it to give their life a routine of wellness. And if you thought Yoga’s popularity was just limited to humans, you might just have to think again. A lot of yoga poses derive their name from animals because of their body’s flexibility. In fact, now many yoga forms and classes involve these animals performing yoga with humans. If you have been looking for some inspiration and partner that can motivate you to perform yoga, here’s a list that can your companion in this task.

Dog Yoga

Dogs are human’s best friends, and this friend can also be your partner while performing yoga. So next time you need someone there to be around giving you companionship while performing the exercises, you can trust your canine to be there.

Goat Yoga

Performing yoga in presence of goats has gained a lot of popularity in recent times as stress-relieving activity.

Bunny Yoga

Imagine performing yoga in presence of cute bunnies around you. Already excited about the idea? This latest trend is quite popular in parts of Canada and has added to the list of yoga classes that involve the presence of animals during the session.

Cat Yoga

Cats because of their agility and quick responses are one of the best animal partners for performing yoga. And Cat Yoga is really a thing.

Horse Yoga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Nuñez-Bowman (@horse_yoga_girl)

While this will require a lot of expertise and training, performing yoga on horses has also come up as a new experiment. However, we aren’t sure how well does that works.

